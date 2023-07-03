Home » Deterioration, indigence and street sales
Deterioration, indigence and street sales

The tourism sector faces a worrying reality in which indigence is evident despite the tourist season, to which is added the lack of maintenance in urban structures and the deterioration of streets, among others.

El Rodadero’s billboards succumb to the destructive voracity of some, staining the natural beauty of the beach and leaving a trail of vandalism in its wake.

The once promising and vibrant El Rodadero bike path is now in a sorry state. Full of potholes and cracks, it poses a constant danger to cyclists trying to enjoy a safe and enjoyable ride. Urgent intervention is urgently needed to restore this important road and preserve the safety of those who use it.

The cement benches on El Rodadero beach, once places of rest and contemplation, are in a state of obvious disrepair. With cracks, worn paint and a lack of maintenance, its dingy appearance reflects the lack of attention paid to these public spaces so appreciated by locals and tourists. It is imperative to carry out urgent repairs in order to preserve its functionality and beauty.

The numerous holes found on El Rodadero beach represent a latent danger for visitors. Unfortunately, the process of fixing these holes has been slow and ineffective, leaving passers-by exposed to possible accidents.

These cracks in the city are the result of a lack of proper maintenance and a lack of investment in infrastructure. A solid commitment on the part of the authorities is necessary to address this problem as a priority and guarantee the safety of those who enjoy this beautiful beach.

