By: Lisbeth Aconcha

Journalist THE INFORMER

A new situation has parents concerned after finding that for the return to school of the students that was last January 23, The Institution does not have electricity, water, boards and the back of the school is covered in mountains, situation that can cause illness to the 1,200 students who must be enrolled.

“The infrastructure institution has apparently 80% finished but it has no roof and compared to Timayui school, the ceiling is missing because what is worn and the lamps everything is out in the open; Children are going to school, not adults, and it is dangerous for them,” denounced a mother in an interview for EL INFORMADOR.

The image shows the endowment that the district administration supplied to the school.

In images known by this Journalistic House, the deterioration of the Institution is denoted, compared to the year 2022 when it was delivered by the district administration. The parents assure that when the school opened they were assured that would have 26 classroomssix preschool classrooms, a chemistry, physics and biology laboratory, in addition to technical drawing workshops, library, computer room, student dining room and two multipurpose courts.

“We were promised a Institution in good condition for our children and there are not even desks for all the children to sit on. If there are 600 desks, that’s a lot. and not even half of the students in the school can sit down and of these 300 desks are for primary school children and this is a very serious shortcoming, ”said the mother of the family.



The lamps, sockets and electrical networks are completely broken and disconnected.

In the same way, he specified, “the Secretary of Education was at the school and make sure it is in good condition but the children have to teach without fans, because there aren’t any”.

Faced with this situation, parents assure that are willing not to send their children to school if they are not guaranteed optimal classroom conditions for their children, since, so many deficiencies can cause disease or situations that later have to be regretted.



The Institution is invaded by pigeons and the corridors are full of their excrement.

What does the district administration say in this situation?

In 2022, the IED El Líbano headquarters in Santa Cruz received the agreed specifications and spaces for the training of young people. During the month of January the appropriation of the structure was made by the directors, teachers and conditioning for classes.

The Ministry of Health advanced disinfection days to guarantee the health of the headquarters; Similarly, the Office for Risk Management and Climate Change, Ogricc advanced days of cleaning and adaptation of the surrounding areas to remove plant material.



The district administration ensures that the IED Lebanon has the corridors totally clean and suitable for going back to school.

In the same way, the routes of access for the entrance of the educational community, taking into account that several real estate projects are being carried out around it.

For its part, the district administration announced that the next Friday there will be a work table and follow-up to all issues with parents.