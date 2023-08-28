Online message – Monday 08/28/2023
Income Tax | Determination of profit for merchant ships in international traffic according to § 5a EStG (BMF)
The BMF has issued a detailed statement on the determination of profits for merchant ships in international traffic in accordance with § 5a EStG (BMF, letter dated July 10, 2023 – IV C 6 – S 2133-a/20/10001:003).
In the letter, the BMF goes into more detail on the following points:
A. Determination of profit for merchant ships in international traffic (§ 5a EStG)
I. Special determination of profit (§ 5a Paragraph 1 EStG)
Management and ship management in Germany (§ 5a paragraph 1 sentence 1 EStG)
Determination of profit for mixed operations (§ 5a Paragraph 1 Clause 1 EStG)
Operating days (§ 5a paragraph 1 sentence 2 EStG)
Intention to operate merchant ships in international traffic on a long-term basis
II. Merchant ships in international traffic (§ 5a paragraph 2 EStG)
Domestic shipping register (§ 5a paragraph 2 sentence 1 EStG)
Predominant use in international traffic (§ 5a paragraph 2 sentence 1 EStG)
Ancillary and auxiliary transactions (§ 5a Paragraph 2 Clause 2 EStG)
Income from chartered merchant ships (§ 5a Paragraph 2 Clause 2 EStG)
Income from chartered merchant ships (§ 5a Paragraph 2 Clause 3 and 4 EStG)
III. Application for special profit determination (§ 5a Paragraph 3 EStG)
IV. Difference (§ 5a Paragraph 4 EStG)
Economic goods directly serving the operation of merchant ships in international traffic (§ 5a Paragraph 4 Clause 1 EStG)
Compilation of the list (§ 5a paragraph 4 sentence 1 EStG)
Separate and, if necessary, uniform determination of the difference (§ 5a Paragraph 4 Clause 1 EStG)
Updating the directory
Taxation of the difference (§ 5a paragraph 4 sentence 3 EStG)
V. Companies according to § 15 paragraph 1 sentence 1 number 2 EStG (§ 5a paragraph 4a EStG)
extent of profit in partnerships; Treatment of profits and losses in the special business assets of a shareholder (§ 5a Paragraph 4a Clause 1 EStG)
Relationship to § 15a EStG (§ 5a paragraph 4a sentence 2 EStG)
Intention to make a profit (§ 5a Paragraph 4a Clause 2 EStG)
Additional remuneration (§ 5a Paragraph 4a Clause 3 EStG)
Addition of special allowances before the merchant ship is put into service
VI. Changing back from tonnage taxation to profit determination according to § 4 paragraph 1, § 5 EStG
AfA following the change back
Continuation of supplementary balance sheets after switching back to determine profit according to § 4 paragraph 1, § 5 EStG
Partial value increase according to § 5a paragraph 6 EStG and loss offset in the following years
VII. Tariff limitation/tax reduction for income from commercial operations
VIII. Documents for the tax return (§ 60 EStDV)
B. trade tax
C. Corporate Income Tax
No correction of the profit determined according to § 5a EStG
mixed operations
Difference according to § 5a paragraph 4 EStG
Non-Crediting of Foreign Taxes
D. Temporal Application
Those: Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from July 10, 2023 – IV C 6 – S 2133-a/20/10001 :003, Federal Tax Gazette 2023 I p. 1486
Source(s):
NWB CAAAJ-46953