Online message – Monday 08/28/2023

Income Tax | Determination of profit for merchant ships in international traffic according to § 5a EStG (BMF)

The BMF has issued a detailed statement on the determination of profits for merchant ships in international traffic in accordance with § 5a EStG (BMF, letter dated July 10, 2023 – IV C 6 – S 2133-a/20/10001:003).

In the letter, the BMF goes into more detail on the following points:

A. Determination of profit for merchant ships in international traffic (§ 5a EStG)

I. Special determination of profit (§ 5a Paragraph 1 EStG)

Management and ship management in Germany (§ 5a paragraph 1 sentence 1 EStG)

Determination of profit for mixed operations (§ 5a Paragraph 1 Clause 1 EStG)

Operating days (§ 5a paragraph 1 sentence 2 EStG)

Intention to operate merchant ships in international traffic on a long-term basis

II. Merchant ships in international traffic (§ 5a paragraph 2 EStG)

Domestic shipping register (§ 5a paragraph 2 sentence 1 EStG)

Predominant use in international traffic (§ 5a paragraph 2 sentence 1 EStG)

Ancillary and auxiliary transactions (§ 5a Paragraph 2 Clause 2 EStG)

Income from chartered merchant ships (§ 5a Paragraph 2 Clause 2 EStG)

Income from chartered merchant ships (§ 5a Paragraph 2 Clause 3 and 4 EStG)

III. Application for special profit determination (§ 5a Paragraph 3 EStG)

IV. Difference (§ 5a Paragraph 4 EStG)

Economic goods directly serving the operation of merchant ships in international traffic (§ 5a Paragraph 4 Clause 1 EStG)

Compilation of the list (§ 5a paragraph 4 sentence 1 EStG)

Separate and, if necessary, uniform determination of the difference (§ 5a Paragraph 4 Clause 1 EStG)

Updating the directory

Taxation of the difference (§ 5a paragraph 4 sentence 3 EStG)

V. Companies according to § 15 paragraph 1 sentence 1 number 2 EStG (§ 5a paragraph 4a EStG)

extent of profit in partnerships; Treatment of profits and losses in the special business assets of a shareholder (§ 5a Paragraph 4a Clause 1 EStG)

Relationship to § 15a EStG (§ 5a paragraph 4a sentence 2 EStG)

Intention to make a profit (§ 5a Paragraph 4a Clause 2 EStG)

Additional remuneration (§ 5a Paragraph 4a Clause 3 EStG)

Addition of special allowances before the merchant ship is put into service

VI. Changing back from tonnage taxation to profit determination according to § 4 paragraph 1, § 5 EStG

AfA following the change back

Continuation of supplementary balance sheets after switching back to determine profit according to § 4 paragraph 1, § 5 EStG

Partial value increase according to § 5a paragraph 6 EStG and loss offset in the following years

VII. Tariff limitation/tax reduction for income from commercial operations

VIII. Documents for the tax return (§ 60 EStDV)

B. trade tax

C. Corporate Income Tax

No correction of the profit determined according to § 5a EStG

mixed operations

Difference according to § 5a paragraph 4 EStG

Non-Crediting of Foreign Taxes

D. Temporal Application

Those: Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from July 10, 2023 – IV C 6 – S 2133-a/20/10001 :003, Federal Tax Gazette 2023 I p. 1486

Source(s):

NWB CAAAJ-46953

