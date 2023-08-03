Home » Detonations of aerial bombs off Horumersiel completed | > – News
As of: 08/03/2023 5:29 p.m

A total of 28 World War II bombs have been blown up on a sandbank near Horumersiel since last week. The duds were discovered during exploratory work.

On Thursday, the explosive ordnance clearance service blew up the last seven World War II bombs on a sandbank off the coast of Lower Saxony in the Friesland district. Within a week, 28 duds were detonated in a controlled manner, according to the Waterways and Shipping Office in Wilhelmshaven. The bombs were discovered during exploration work on the seabed at Voslapper Groden. Another investor for the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is to be built there. The fairway of the Jade was closed to shipping for three hours each for the salvage and subsequent blasting.

Ammunition remains must be defused before construction begins

The bombs exploded in an area where the company Tree Energy Solutions (TES) wants to build another LNG jetty. Before work can begin in the Voslapper Groden-Nord district of Wilhelmshaven, the duds and other remains of ammunition dumped at sea after the Second World War must be recovered.

The first three of 21 aerial bombs were rendered harmless. The blasting will continue in the coming days. (07/26/2023) more

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Oldenburg | 08/03/2023 | 3:00 p.m

