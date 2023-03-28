Essen-Kettwig.

In Kettwig on the heights, further speed bumps will be dismantled. What road users have to consider during the Easter holidays.

In the upcoming Easter and summer holidays, the speed bumps between Neckarstrasse and Graf-Zeppelin-Strasse are to be dismantled and adjusted to the current street level, the city announced. In addition, the pedestrian crossings in these areas will be made barrier-free.

The measure is the last part of a comprehensive traffic calming measure in Kettwig at the height. Since 2020, the city has been taking on the Rheinstraße: Step by step, the disused “Bricks” will be dismantled in the respective periods with less traffic. Costs per year: 150,000 euros.

Diversion for car traffic and bus routes

Work will start on Tuesday, April 11th and is expected to be completed by August. They will take place in individual construction phases, probably beginning at the Neckarstraße junction.

The Rheinstraße is then completely closed to car traffic in the areas of the respective construction site. A detour route will be set up. The affected bus routes of the Ruhrbahn will also be diverted. Affected residents were informed by the Office for Roads and Traffic.













Twelve diseased trees are felled

In the run-up to the planned work, a total of twelve trees on Rheinstraße have to be felled this week because they are sick or damaged, the city explains. After completion of the road construction work, a total of 15 trees will be replanted in the next planting period.





