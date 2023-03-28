Home News Detour: City of Essen is dismantling further sleepers in Kettwig
News

Detour: City of Essen is dismantling further sleepers in Kettwig

by admin
Detour: City of Essen is dismantling further sleepers in Kettwig

Essen-Kettwig.
In Kettwig on the heights, further speed bumps will be dismantled. What road users have to consider during the Easter holidays.

In the upcoming Easter and summer holidays, the speed bumps between Neckarstrasse and Graf-Zeppelin-Strasse are to be dismantled and adjusted to the current street level, the city announced. In addition, the pedestrian crossings in these areas will be made barrier-free.

The measure is the last part of a comprehensive traffic calming measure in Kettwig at the height. Since 2020, the city has been taking on the Rheinstraße: Step by step, the disused “Bricks” will be dismantled in the respective periods with less traffic. Costs per year: 150,000 euros.

Diversion for car traffic and bus routes

Work will start on Tuesday, April 11th and is expected to be completed by August. They will take place in individual construction phases, probably beginning at the Neckarstraße junction.

The Rheinstraße is then completely closed to car traffic in the areas of the respective construction site. A detour route will be set up. The affected bus routes of the Ruhrbahn will also be diverted. Affected residents were informed by the Office for Roads and Traffic.






Twelve diseased trees are felled

In the run-up to the planned work, a total of twelve trees on Rheinstraße have to be felled this week because they are sick or damaged, the city explains. After completion of the road construction work, a total of 15 trees will be replanted in the next planting period.


See also  School, the essays reject the second written of the Maturity: "Boys back"

More articles from this category can be found here: Essen


You may also like

USD/JPY: Turned at the last second

The draw has already been carried out and...

Positions found due to the change in road...

Kronstorfer drove for years without a license

The only way to forget beauty. Notes on...

Enterprises that support in the midst of the...

A17 towards Prague closed after an accident in...

Bajrang Dal protests against Taraweeh prayer in a...

Risaraldense at the top of national skateboarding

Diageo boss resigns – new boss has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy