Deutsche Bahn strikes for 50 hours

Due to a warning strike, Deutsche Bahn (DB) will completely stop all long-distance traffic for around two days from Sunday evening. From Sunday evening 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday night 12:00 a.m., all ICE and IC trains remained in the depots, the group announced on Thursday. Even in regional transport, “mostly no trains will run during the strike”.

The railway and transport union (EVG) had previously announced a nationwide 50-hour warning strike in long-distance, regional and freight transport in the ongoing wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn.

“All passengers who want to postpone their trip planned for May 14th to 16th due to the EVG strike can now use their long-distance ticket booked up to and including May 11th flexibly up to and including Sunday evening,” said Deutsche Bahn with.

ÖBB: “Failures will be more serious this time”

The strikes will bring trains to and from Austria and connections between Salzburg and Tyrol via the Deutsches Eck to a standstill, ÖBB said on APA request. “This time, the effects and failures will be more serious and last longer than during the last strikes in Germany,” ÖBB warns. All affected travelers are asked to refrain from unnecessary journeys or to switch to alternative means of transport. The detailed information about affected connections is continuously updated via the homepage oebb.at or the ÖBB timetable information SCOTTY.

Deutsche Bahn HR Director Martin Seiler had previously emphasized that rail traffic can be maintained largely smoothly, at least until the warning strike begins on Sunday evening. “After what I know now, I would definitely want to see Sunday as safe for traffic,” he said in Cologne.

“Massive Impact”

Only from Sunday evening does the railway assume “massive effects” on the entire German railway operation. “It must also be expected to have a significant impact on pan-European freight traffic,” it said. Six out of ten European freight corridors used the German rail network.

“We have to go on strike for this length of time, because then we simply have stronger economic effects and can increase the pressure as a result,” said EVG collective bargaining officer Cosima Ingenschay on Thursday in Cologne. In freight traffic in particular, long traffic jams would arise, which would increase the economic pressure.

Collective bargaining in the railway sector has been going on since the end of February. It is the third nationwide warning strike that the EVG has called for since then. In March, together with the Verdi services union, she paralyzed large parts of public transport, including most airports, for a day. The second break in April was limited to a period of eight hours, but also caused many failures, especially in long-distance traffic. However, feared additional traffic jams did not materialize on the motorways.

