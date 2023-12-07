Home » Deutsche Bank – Prices expected to continue rising Page 1
by admin
The Insight previously said: “The short position in the area of ​​11.50 euros should easily be sold at a profit or at initial price. Despite the previous strong run-up of the shares and the current sideways movement, no new downward momentum can be seen. In the area of 10 EMA still offers a long position.”

A long position on Deutsche Bank shares is currently available, which should be hedged slightly below the 10 EMA. The upward trend is still intact and as long as the 10 EMA can be held, a further run up to 11.80 and 12.00 euros can be expected.

