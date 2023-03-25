Deutsche Bank shares ended Friday trading with an 8.5 percent loss.

Germany’s largest bank is in better shape than SVB or Credit Suisse.

Fears of an escalating banking crisis returned to European stock markets less than a week after Swiss regulators resolved the problems of banking legend Credit Suisse by forcing its sale to its biggest domestic rival. The leader of the German banking market – Deutsche Bank with more than 150 years of history – was in the center of investors’ attention.

Deutsche Bank shares fell as much as 15 percent on Friday and ended trading with an 8.5 percent loss, the Chart of the Day shows. Shares of other major European banks also fell, including