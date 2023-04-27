Home » Deutsche Bank wants to cut jobs “to increase distribution to shareholders”
Deutsche Bank wants to cut jobs “to increase distribution to shareholders”

Deutsche Bank wants to cut jobs "to increase distribution to shareholders"
Deutsche Bank posted its eleventh consecutive profit increase. But the industry leader wants to further reduce costs – and reduce staff.

Frankfurt – Die Deutsche Bank got off to an unexpectedly good start to the year thanks to higher interest income. Germany’s largest money house earned 1.158 billion euros in the first quarter after 1.06 billion in the same period last year. Analysts had only expected 977 million.

In order to further improve profits, Deutsche Bank boss Christian Sewing wants to reduce costs by 2.5 billion euros. So far, the Frankfurt had targeted two billion euros. To this end, there should be “strict hiring restrictions in non-customer areas” and “targeted job cuts at management levels”. It was initially unclear on Thursday how many jobs are to be cut. At the beginning of its three-year restructuring phase in 2019, the bank announced that it would cut 18,000 jobs, but did not reach this number by the end of 2022.

The plans also include a streamlining of the construction financing business and the further downsizing of the technology center in Russia, which has recently become known. (utz)

