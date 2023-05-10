Deutsche Telekom is not allowed to transmit any data to the USA

When using the “www.telekom.de” website, Telekom Deutschland is not permitted to transmit any personal data to Google servers in the USA for analysis and marketing purposes. The district court of Cologne clarified this in a judgment won by the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center. Specifically, it is about the IP address, information about the browser used and the device used, said the consumer center on Wednesday.

to comply with data protection standards across national borders



“Companies must ensure that our data protection standards are also observed across national borders,” emphasized Wolfgang Schuldzinski, head of the North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Advice Center. If they don’t meet the specific requirements, valuable consumer data shouldn’t be shared, he said.

Advertising service “Google Ads” targeted

The review of Telekom’s data traffic revealed that data such as the IP address, information about the browser used and the end device used were still transmitted to the USA for the use of the “Google Ads” advertising service. Google Ads enables advertisers to place ads that are primarily based on the search results when using the company’s own services, explains the consumer advice center. Interest-based advertising is played out on the respective pages via the personal profiles and surfing behavior of the users. The transmission of personal data is essential for this.

“Schrems II” decision as a benchmark

