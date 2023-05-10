Home » Deutsche Telekom is not allowed to transmit any data to the USA
News

Deutsche Telekom is not allowed to transmit any data to the USA

by admin

When using the “www.telekom.de” website, Telekom Deutschland is not permitted to transmit any personal data to Google servers in the USA for analysis and marketing purposes. The district court of Cologne clarified this in a judgment won by the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center. Specifically, it is about the IP address, information about the browser used and the device used, said the consumer center on Wednesday.

to comply with data protection standards across national borders

“Companies must ensure that our data protection standards are also observed across national borders,” emphasized Wolfgang Schuldzinski, head of the North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Advice Center. If they don’t meet the specific requirements, valuable consumer data shouldn’t be shared, he said.

Advertising service “Google Ads” targeted

The review of Telekom’s data traffic revealed that data such as the IP address, information about the browser used and the end device used were still transmitted to the USA for the use of the “Google Ads” advertising service. Google Ads enables advertisers to place ads that are primarily based on the search results when using the company’s own services, explains the consumer advice center. Interest-based advertising is played out on the respective pages via the personal profiles and surfing behavior of the users. The transmission of personal data is essential for this.

“Schrems II” decision as a benchmark

As one of the first courts, the Cologne Regional Court has now found a violation of the principles of the “Schrems II” decision of the European Court of Justice (NJW 2020, 2613) found, according to the consumer center. In 2020, this came to the conclusion that the USA does not have an adequate level of data protection and that particularly high requirements must therefore be placed on data transmission. The Cologne Regional Court referred to the ECJ and decided that Telekom did not comply with the strict requirements of the GDPR when transferring data to the USA. You have not taken sufficient measures to transfer personal data to the USA in accordance with DS-GVO. A simple consent in the cookie banner via the “Accept all” button is not sufficient for express consent for the third-country transfer to the USA. This requires more extensive consumer education. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

See also  "Beautiful Inner Mongolia forge ahead on a new journey - study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China" theme exhibition launched | Inner Mongolia_Sina News

on LG Cologne, judgment of March 23, 2023 – 33 O 376/22

Editorial office beck-aktuell, May 10, 2023.

Related Links

From the beck-online database

Barnitzke/Bock, The DSK decision on extraterritorial access, GRUR-Prax 2023, 252

ECJtransfer of personal data from Facebook Ireland to the USA – Schrems II, NJW 2020, 2613

You may also like

According to a report, Habeck State Secretary Patrick...

‘You Quiz’ Kim Woo-bin, his heart at the...

Clashes return in rural Algeria

Thick Planting of Integrity and Integrity Culture Cultivates...

Sandoz cooperates with biotech company Evotec

The Moroccan government is scrutinizing the compensation of...

Jury convicted Trump of sexual abuse and defamation

Bayer hot for the Roma: “We want to...

Guillotine for girls chasing some heads of dirt...

Police was stealing on the day of his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy