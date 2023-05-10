Deutsche Telekom is not allowed to transmit any data to the USA

When using the “www.telekom.de” website, Telekom Deutschland is not permitted to transmit any personal data to Google servers in the USA for analysis and marketing purposes. The district court of Cologne clarified this in a judgment won by the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center. Specifically, it is about the IP address, information about the browser used and the device used, said the consumer center on Wednesday.
to comply with data protection standards across national borders
“Companies must ensure that our data protection standards are also observed across national borders,” emphasized Wolfgang Schuldzinski, head of the North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Advice Center. If they don’t meet the specific requirements, valuable consumer data shouldn’t be shared, he said.
Advertising service “Google Ads” targeted
The review of Telekom’s data traffic revealed that data such as the IP address, information about the browser used and the end device used were still transmitted to the USA for the use of the “Google Ads” advertising service. Google Ads enables advertisers to place ads that are primarily based on the search results when using the company’s own services, explains the consumer advice center. Interest-based advertising is played out on the respective pages via the personal profiles and surfing behavior of the users. The transmission of personal data is essential for this.
“Schrems II” decision as a benchmark
As one of the first courts, the Cologne Regional Court has now found a violation of the principles of the “Schrems II” decision of the European Court of Justice (NJW 2020, 2613) found, according to the consumer center. In 2020, this came to the conclusion that the USA does not have an adequate level of data protection and that particularly high requirements must therefore be placed on data transmission. The Cologne Regional Court referred to the ECJ and decided that Telekom did not comply with the strict requirements of the GDPR when transferring data to the USA. You have not taken sufficient measures to transfer personal data to the USA in accordance with DS-GVO. A simple consent in the cookie banner via the “Accept all” button is not sufficient for express consent for the third-country transfer to the USA. This requires more extensive consumer education. The verdict is not yet legally binding.
on LG Cologne, judgment of March 23, 2023 – 33 O 376/22
