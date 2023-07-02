Deutschlandticket and Minijob (Minijob-Zentrale) – NWB Livefeed

Online message – Thursday 06/29/2023

The Minijob-Zentrale provides information about the tax and social security treatment of the Germany ticket, which is provided to a mini-jobber.

background: A company can grant employees subsidies for travel costs by public transport between their home and their first place of work or pay them entirely. These are tax free if you in addition to the wages already owed be paid, § 3 No. 15 EStG. These are then also exempt from social security contributions.

The Minijob-Zentrale further elaborates on this:

If employers finance the 49-euro ticket in addition to the current salary, this is not to be taken into account when determining the regular earnings in the mini-job. For example, if a mini-jobber earns 520 euros a month, she can also receive the Germany ticket without anything changing for the mini-job.

As a job ticket, the 49-euro ticket or the allowance for this ticket is tax-free. Tax-exempt salary components do not count towards contributory earnings in social security either. Employers therefore do not have to take the value of the subsidy or the ticket into account when calculating the contributions. There are no social security contributions. Allocations U1, U2 or the insolvency levy are also not payable on this.

The subsidy for the job or Germany ticket must also not be taken into account in remuneration reports such as annual or termination notices.

