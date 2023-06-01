Home » Deutschlandticket: More new customers in SH than ever | > – News
Deutschlandticket: More new customers in SH than ever

by admin
Deutschlandticket: More new customers in SH than ever

Status: 06/01/2023 12:06 p.m

Since the Deutschlandticket was launched on May 1st, around 67,500 subscriptions to the ticket have been sold in Schleswig-Holstein. 21 percent of these are newly concluded subscriptions.

A few weeks before the introduction of the ticket, which is valid throughout Germany, Schleswig-Holstein was able to register very few pre-orders. Just under a month later, the Schleswig-Holstein transport association NAH.SH reported a record number of new subscribers: a good 14,000 new subscriptions to the Deutschlandticket were taken out. 53,500 subscriptions were converted from other ticket forms.

Further subscriptions expected in summer

According to the transport association, there has never been such a high increase in new customers for any subscription. And the numbers are set to rise even further: “We expect that passengers will see even greater personal benefit in the Deutschlandticket, especially during the summer holidays, and that the number of subscriptions will continue to increase during this time,” says NAH.SH- CEO Arne Beck. In view of these figures, State Secretary Tobias von der Heide (CDU) is confident that the Deutschlandticket will change local transport in the long term.

AUDIO: One month 49 euro ticket: how it should get better (3 min)

The Deutschlandticket is the successor to the successful 9-euro ticket. It has been valid throughout Germany since May 1, 2023 on all buses and trains in local and regional transport. The ticket is only available by subscription and costs 49 euros per month.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 06/01/2023 | 13:00 ‘O clock

NDR Logo

