Devastated emergency room in Giugliano, De Luca ‘enough’ – News

Serious damage in the emergency room of the Giugliano hospital (Naples), where a man, not yet identified, first inveighed against the staff for unclear reasons and then kicked and punched furniture, doors and furnishings. The President of the Region, Vincenzo De Luca, intervenes with a note on the incident: “Another act of delinquency and aggression in the emergency room of the Giugliano hospital. I express my full solidarity with the medical and nursing staff who are victims of these attacks, and I invite the police and the judiciary to identify the responsibilities for this serious act of devastation. I express my firm belief in the need for a 24-hour police presence in that emergency room. I will formalize it in the next few hours a request to that effect to the Prefecture and the Police Headquarters of Naples”.

