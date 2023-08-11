Devastating Wildfires Ravage Maui: Here’s What You Need to Know

Maui is reeling from deadly and catastrophic wildfires. This is what you need to know

The wildfires that have been ravaging Maui are expected to be the largest natural disaster ever witnessed in Hawaii, according to Governor Josh Green. The devastating flames have claimed the lives of dozens of individuals, displaced thousands of residents, and devastated entire communities.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 55 people have lost their lives in the fires, although the death toll is projected to rise as search and rescue operations continue across the island.

Unfortunately, none of the fires on Maui have been fully contained, posing ongoing challenges for responders.

Here are the latest updates on the situation:

Thousands of individuals desperately lack electricity and means of communication. Approximately 11,000 people across Maui remain without power, causing significant disruptions in communication. Vital mobile phone, internet, and radio networks are down, hindering emergency teams from reaching those in need. This also means that some individuals are unable to contact missing family members or provide updates on their safety. Repairing the networks could take days, or even weeks, with authorities relying on satellite phones to communicate emergency information.

The exact number of missing persons remains unclear. Due to the communication difficulties caused by the destruction of cell phone and radio signals, authorities are struggling to determine the number of individuals still unaccounted for on the island. To aid in the search efforts, a search and rescue team from California will join the US Coast Guard, Navy, and other agencies already engaged in land, sea, and aerial operations.

Firefighters are ceaselessly working towards gaining control over the flames. Significant progress has been made in controlling the wildfire that tore through Lahaina, with officials reporting an 80% containment rate as of late Thursday. Firefighters are also making headway in battling two other major fires on the island. The Pulehu Fire in Kihei, situated further east, is currently 70% contained, while a fire in the foothills of Maui’s central Upcountry is still being assessed.

Lahaina, a renowned tourist destination and historic whaling town, has been left devastated. Mayor Richard Bissen sadly declared, “There’s nothing left. It’s all burned to the ground.” Governor Green estimates that around 80% of the community has been destroyed. CNN’s chief weather correspondent, Bill Weir, described the scene as “all the iconic buildings are either flattened or charred skeletons of their former selves.”

The state is urgently seeking housing solutions for thousands of displaced residents. The fires have obliterated “many hundreds of homes,” leading Hawaiian authorities to embark on a search for long-term housing options. The first step involves finding 2,000 rooms to accommodate evacuees. Additionally, residents with vacant rooms or rental properties are encouraged to volunteer their spaces to house those in need.

Approximately 30,000 people have evacuated Maui by plane. Public officials have urged tourists and travelers to leave the island, resulting in over 14,000 individuals being evacuated on Wednesday alone. Another 14,500 were expected to depart by the end of Thursday, as reported by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. These evacuees have been transported to other Hawaiian islands or have returned to their homes.

The road to recovery will be arduous and costly. According to Governor Green, it will take years for Maui to rebuild and recover from the devastation witnessed this week. The recovery process is projected to cost billions of dollars. In response to the grave situation, President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration on Thursday, allocating significant federal resources to aid in the recovery of Maui and the Big Island. However, it is likely that some of Maui’s historic sites destroyed by the fires may never be restored.

The Maui community, along with local and federal authorities, will now work tirelessly to restore normalcy to the island, support the affected residents, and rebuild the vibrant and cherished areas that have been lost.

