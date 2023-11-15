Developing a Modern and Caring Society: Summary of the 7th Guangxi Women and Children’s Work Conference

The 7th Guangxi Women and Children’s Work Conference was held to address the urgent, difficult, and anxious problems facing women and children. Efforts to promote the high-quality development of women and children’s undertakings in the district were discussed at the conference. Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, gave instructions while Lan Tianli, chairman of the autonomous region, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Liu Ning emphasized the importance of the cause of women and children in the party and the country. He stressed the need for party committees and governments at all levels to deeply understand and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on women and children’s work in order to help women and children thrive in society. He called upon workers in the region to adhere to the basic national policy of gender equality and the priority development of children to create a good social environment for women to make contributions and for children to thrive.

Lan Tianli pointed out in his speech that departments at all levels in the region have conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the autonomous region party committee and government. He also emphasized the need to promote women and children’s rights and interests to be more protected and their lives to be happier.

The meeting also included the presentation of awards to representatives of Guangxi’s advanced collectives and advanced individuals in implementing the women and children’s development plan. The Organization Department of the Autonomous Region Party Committee, the Autonomous Region Health Commission, Nanning City, and Luzhai County made exchange speeches.

The meeting was held in the form of video and telephone conference, with relevant responsible comrades from the Autonomous Region People’s Congress and CPPCC Committee, the Women and Children’s Working Committee of the Autonomous Region Government, and the Autonomous Region Women’s Federation attending the main venue. Each city and county (city, district) has branch venues.