Developing the Marine Economy and Building a Powerful Ocean Country (New Practice of the CPPCC)–Current Affairs–People.cn

Figure ①: Primary school students are visiting the autonomous underwater robot model in the China Ocean Sample Museum of the First Institute of Oceanography, Ministry of Natural Resources.

Photo by Wang Haibin (People’s Vision)

Picture ②: In the artificial fish reef area of ​​West Island, Sanya City, Hainan Province, the local environmental investment department held a proliferation and release activity to protect the offshore marine ecology.

Photo by Yuan Yongdong (People’s Vision)

At Ellen Bay Marine Ranch in Rongcheng City, Shandong Province, farming workers drive fishing boats to tow a sampan full of kelp back to the pier.

Photo by Yang Zhili (People’s Vision)

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection in Guangdong: “It is necessary to strengthen the overall planning of land and sea, mutual aid between mountains and seas, strengthen the overall layout of Hong Kong, industry and cities, strengthen marine ecological protection, and comprehensively build a strong marine province.” The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that “developing marine economy, protect the marine ecological environment, and accelerate the building of a maritime power.” How to strengthen the construction of a marine power and boost the high-quality development of the marine economy? Several members of the CPPCC National Committee expressed their opinions and suggestions.

Improve the marine industry system and enhance the development level of the marine industry

Member Cheng Yongbo, President of Nanjing University of Finance and Economics:

In recent years, my country’s grain production has been bumper year after year, and the jobs of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people have become more secure and stable. But at the same time, with the economic and social development and the improvement of urbanization level, the food consumption structure of urban and rural residents has been continuously upgraded, especially the consumption demand for animal protein has shown a rigid growth, resulting in a continuous increase in the gap between the supply and demand of feed grains. Facing 2035, my country’s national income level will enter the ranks of moderately developed countries, and there is still a lot of room for upgrading the food consumption structure. The constraints on terrestrial ecological resources and the environment will become tighter, and the supply of food and major agricultural products will face challenges.

In order to ensure my country’s food security and meet the escalating food consumption needs of residents, and at the same time reduce the impact of food production on arable land, it is recommended to realize “storage of grain in the sea” in addition to “storage of grain in the ground” and “storage of grain in technology“, and actively build The “granary on the sea” will accelerate the formation of a new highland for national food security.

Building a “maritime granary” requires the use of high-tech in the marine field, the rational development and utilization of marine biological resources, the promotion of effective docking of marine fisheries and related industries, and the realization of high-quality development of the entire industrial chain. In the implementation process, it is recommended to do a good job in three aspects: first, strengthen top-level design and management, especially in overall planning, supervision and evaluation, and legal construction, to promote positive interaction and organic integration between top-level design and grass-roots exploration; Coordinate and optimize the layout of marine fishery scientific research, strengthen the construction of innovation platforms, integrate scientific and technological strength and management experience to carry out key bottleneck technology research around core industries in the fields of mariculture, marine fishing, and marine aquatic product processing, and create a full industrial chain of marine fishery; The transformation and upgrading of the fishery industry encourages corporate mergers and reorganizations, increases industrial concentration, and promotes large-scale and intensive operations. At the same time, it accelerates the transformation of marine farming from offshore to deep sea, and the expansion of marine fishing from offshore to distant seas, so as to promote the high-quality development of the marine fishery industry.

