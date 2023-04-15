development and future of a wonderful Huila craft

Firmly believing in their work, knowledge and the conservation of their culture, 38 women dedicated to the elaboration of handicrafts based on cane brava in the municipality of Palermo, decided for the first time to establish an association to advance together in their art. The next objective: the denomination of origin of the entire process.

Diary of Huila, Economy

By: Gloria Camargo

With origins that date back almost 250 years, the hat made with pindo has been translated for the entire department of Huila into a thread of history and culture, which carries in its fabric from the interpretation of the Sanjuanero dance from Huila to the herding of cattle. or the planting of rice in municipalities such as Campoalegre and Palermo, where its origins are.

A study from the Nueva Granada Military University titled“El Pindo: Source for the territorial development of Palermo (Huila-Colombia)”where an exact date of the creation of this emblematic hat is dated, highlights the use of the pindo braid “to aesthetic perceptions that begin to give it a wide and diverse utility, with this the elaboration of handicrafts is presented such as: fans, bags , allegorical dolls, pectorals, kettles, among others”.

The pindo hat is a work carried out by the dedicated hands of artisans and artisans who, generation after generation, have made their way onto the Colombian heritage scene. Precisely, in 2011 and through Decree 1899 the cultural manifestation ‘Sombrero de Pindo’ was declared as cultural heritage of the department of Huila and its registration as intangible cultural heritage of the departmental scope was ordered.

A year later, Decree 089 of June 13 established the adoption of the use of the pindo hat as a cultural and patrimonial manifestation of the people of Palermo.

Weaving force as associativity

In 2022, Diario del Huila published the story of a woman who, after being a victim of the armed conflict in Colombia, was able to build a path of resilience and peace through the pindo. Today Lina Mercedes Manchola Quesada, who is one of the best-known artisans in the region, is also the legal representative of the Association of Artisans of the Municipality of Palermo, established before the Huila Chamber of Commerce at the end of March 2023.

“This Association arose after a training with the Mayor’s Office where they showed us a world of possibilities with the cultivation of pindo, from there with the mayor Natalia Caviedes we understood the importance of uniting to strengthen the artisan activity of the municipality taking advantage of all the benefits of being united” he explained.

Although more than 100 women initially met to be part of this process, Manchola indicated that finally 38 of them, including users of the raw material, weavers and artisans, decided to form this Association to be able to access economic benefits and training provided by entities. such as the Municipal Administration, the Alto Magdalena Corporation, the Government of Huila and the Seine.

Although this has not been the only union of its kind established in Palermo, unfortunately it recognizes that the others have not been maintained over time, and even less so with such a large call. “The idea is that this Association lasts and is one of the most representative in northern Huila,” he said.

A job that is already beginning to have results, because according to the Mayor Natalia Caviedes Chinchilla, “for the first time in the history of Palermo, the Administration is leading a process of associativity of the entire production chain, that is, from the scraper to the commercialization” , adding that this is in order to avoid the lack of raw material.

“We are going to make the official delivery of a piece of land where we are going to start cultivating pindo and we begin a process where we structure a very important project to generate all the necessary inputs for this work,” said the president.

Goretti Rincón Plazas, coordinator of the Municipal Productivity and Competitiveness Office, also indicated that the achievement of royalty resources will be supported not only from the Municipality, but also from the Department and the Seine.

But not there for the vision of those who have also been named as ‘pimp women’, thanks to their trade, but also hope to achieve the Denomination of Origin, with which not only the final product is safeguarded but the entire production line.

“We will look with the advisors of the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce or with Colombian Crafts which is better: whether the Denomination of Origin of the product or a denomination or collective brand, which protects us from the base, that is, from our weavers”, he indicated. Manchola.

He added that “for example, the ‘chiva’ from Pitalito has a Denomination of Origin, but the activity is not protected and that is exactly what we do not want. We seek to protect that activity,” she pointed out.

A job that will undoubtedly require all opitas to turn their eyes to the pindo, not only at the Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro, where the wild cane hat stands out. Right in neighboring Tolima, this fiber is also worked, and there the Departmental Assembly established that every June 23 the commemoration of the Day of the Tolimense Hat is carried out as a popular legacy of the artisans of the municipality of Guamo through Decree 014 of 2010.

cultural legacy

Artesanías de Colombia emphasizes that the master craftsmen “are bearers of the legacy of their ancestors and of an incalculable intangible heritage, who transmit their knowledge to the young population.”

This aspect is recognized with a calm tone of voice marked by a sung opita accent by Edelmira Gordo, who for 75 years has transformed the wild cane into threads, which after a 15-day bleaching process, weaves the braid with which, after they sew hats, suits, bags, visors, earrings, pants, skirts, bikinis, belts and shoes, among others.

“I am 82 years old, and I learned the trade from my mother. Being a weaver is working the pindo, which has quite a trade, such as bleaching its leaves, which after drying have to be split to remove each thread and start weaving there,” she indicated with the tranquility that only years of work give.

Faced with the teaching that he was able to transmit to his children, he explains that at that time, due to the limited outlet for these crafts, they did not learn the trade. “They were growing and they were leaving. But there are still people who see you weaving and say ‘doesn’t it make you sleepy?’ But I answer that making money doesn’t make you sleepy”, he says while laughing.

“I feel joy when I see how my work is used by others, how it is marketed, and as long as God keeps me alive, I will continue weaving,” she concluded. However, art has remained in force, not only in those who are dedicated to capturing it but also to showing it off.

According to the entity attached to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, “the School of Pindo”, which was created in 2009, at the Social Promotion Educational Institution of Palermo, has recognized meritorious work in the search for the survival and transmission of artisan trade, because there “artisans who know the trade and the elaboration of artisan products, can transmit their knowledge to children and young people and with this, the artisan trade will be preserved”.

An aspect that Manchola Quesada does not overlook. “We have appropriated that culture and strengthened this craft activity, not only in the production of hats or other products, but also to diversify the sources of income.”

The goal, added the artisan, is “for the activity to be sustainable for the new generations, for them to see that this is not only done by granny, but also for them to fall in love with the activity and for it to generate income and have a dignified life. That is what we have always wanted, both for the first person who has contact with the plant and for the person who markets the product. May they see results in this and improve their quality of life.”

Sustainability and raw material

The artisans and the Administration point out that one of the tangible needs for this art is due to the fact that the pindo grows wild, and due to its delicate constitution, they only have two hours from the cut so that the leaf is manageable for bleaching or will be lost.

For this reason they seek to be able to harvest Gynerium sagittatum, which is its scientific name, but known as pindo cane, flecha cane, brava cane, castilla cane, to control the plant.

“This way we can make use of 100% of the plant. Right now we are taking advantage of only 20% of it. We want to train ourselves to take advantage of not only the vein but also the center or the guadua of the cane brava to make structures, the flower or the gouache for decoration, among others”, pointed out the president of the Association.

The pindo from the moment its canyon comes out or grows, until the moment it is productive, has a minimum training time of six months in a controlled process, but in the wild it is after eight months, so these women they seek access to technical training to make the crop more profitable.

That is to say, from the cultivation and harvesting, the drying and selection process, the weaving or braiding, to the commercialization, there are several hands that take part of this insignia of Huila, and that in its weaving captures the identity of the peoples that dance. Sanjuanero and that in the rajaleña of the Cucamba Folkloric Group Guagüeña prays “from Palermo to the world”.