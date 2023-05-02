Development minister runs for chair of the Sahel Alliance

Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) wants to run for the presidency of the Sahel Alliance. This emerges from the Sahel-Plus initiative presented by the minister in Berlin on Wednesday. Accordingly, the candidacy is to take place in June at the General Assembly of the Alliance in Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott. The chair will be exercised in tandem with the World Bank.

The Sahel Alliance is the central body for development policy in the world region. Their goal is more stability in the region. As chair, Schulze wants to advance and coordinate development policy measures so that “state-free spaces” in Africa do not spread any further. The Sahel region is already considered an “epicenter for violent Islamic terrorism,” according to an information paper on the initiative.

The candidature of the German minister is also intended to signal that the end of the Bundeswehr’s participation in the Minusma blue helmet mission in Mali does not mean Germany’s withdrawal from the region. “We will continue to support the Sahel and the neighboring coastal countries with civilian means,” the paper says. This month, the one-year extension of the Minusma mission is due in the Bundestag for the last time. In the future, the minister wants to do more for jobs in the region and for more social security, especially in view of the droughts, floods and famines in the region.

The Sahel Alliance has 18 members. Among other things, Germany, France and the European Union cooperate with the five Central African states of Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad. Its members – which also include the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) – are involved in more than 1,100 projects in the sub-Saharan African countries, with funding ranging from of around 26 billion euros. In the future, coastal states such as Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo and Benin are also to be more closely involved in the cooperation, also because terrorist groups are active across borders.