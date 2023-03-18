Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani”/>

The acting governor of South Kivu, Robert Byacanda indicated, Thursday, March 16, that his province will benefit from 80 million USD for the execution of the Development Program of 145 territories.

He affirmed this during the workshop that UNDP organized for members of the provincial government, territorial administrators and civil society actors.

« South Kivu, which has eight territories, will be provided with 80 million USD, including 10 million USD per territory. It’s not nothing. We will have to make sure that this money is used for the assigned objectives. We are going to raise awareness among the population, civil society and therefore everyone is concerned said Robert Byacanda.

The province of South Kivu intends to benefit from 1,667 km of roads to be rehabilitated in the eight territories, 45 primary schools, 43 health centers, 20 micro solar power stations, 99 boreholes and many other administrative buildings.

The project manager at UNDP South Kivu, Ildephonse Kasiho confirmed this the same Thursday:

“In South Kivu, we have just confirmed all these roads that do exist. There are agricultural feeder roads that will be rehabilitated through the eight territories”

He nevertheless recognized the accessibility constraints, while confirming that the first works of this program will be available by the end of 2023.

Ildephonse Kasiho cited for example the territory of Shabunda which is accessible only by air.

The 145-territory development program aims to regularize the gap between towns and villages.