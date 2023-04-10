



In the physiotherapy area, bilateral rehabilitation is known as the technique in which a healthy extremity intervenes directly in the rehabilitation of an affected extremity, based on the imitation of movements.

Within the project financed by the Office of the Vice President for Research of the University of Azuay entitled “Prototype of a bilateral rehabilitation system of the hand based on a Leap Motion interface”, presented by the Electronic Engineering Research Center, a robotic exoskeleton was developed to the hand that meets this physical therapy technique.

The motivation of this project has been to deliver a robotic tool for the medical area, which is an accompanying technology in a physical rehabilitation process.

An exoskeleton is an orthosis-like device that is externally adapted to an anatomical region of the body. In this case, the exoskeleton for the hand falls into the category of wearable robots or wearable robots, due to the usability it has by assisting in the movements of the fingers.

The exoskeleton designed and built in this project is specifically focused on executing the flexion and extension of the fingers of the hand, with the aim that the user relearns and/or improves the closing, opening, grasping and pincer movements, which are essential. to carry out tasks of a person’s daily life.

The first stage of the investigation considered the safety that the exoskeleton should have, since it would be used by people, and additionally confirm that the transmission of the information of the movement of the fingers of the healthy hand is correct.

To achieve this verification, a 3D model of an open source bionic hand prosthesis was printed and the respective functional tests were carried out. With the favorable results, safety considerations were taken into the design of the exoskeleton, such as anatomical movement restrictions in both software and hardware.

To achieve the proposed rehabilitation technique, the robotic system uses a Leap Motion sensor to read the range of motion (ROM) of the fingers of the healthy hand when performing flexion and extension. Once this information is acquired, a communication is made with the exoskeleton and it imitates the movement in the fingers of the affected hand.

The developed exoskeleton has an Arduino Mega microcontroller, which is in charge of controlling the movement of five motors, one for each finger. This means that it is a robotic device with five degrees of freedom that allows the independence of movement of each of the fingers with its own actuator.

The software architecture was implemented in ROS (Robot Operating System), which is an open source framework for the development of applications related to robots and used worldwide by the scientific community dedicated to robotics.

In this project, ROS is in charge of filtering the large amount of information provided by the Leap Motion sensor, choosing only the orientation of the metacarpophalangeal joint of each finger, determining the ROM of each one. Subsequently, ROS communicates with the Arduino and the respective flexion and extension movements of the exoskeleton fingers are executed, approximating the ROM suggested by the healthy hand.

The robotic prototype was designed in a computer-aided design (CAD) software, taking into account all the mechanical part that allows the proposed movements to be carried out.

Additionally, it was considered that the orthosis should be adjustable to fit different sizes of an adult hand. Subsequently, the construction of the exoskeleton was made from 3D printing of all the designed parts.

The working group in charge of the development of this robotic prototype is made up of Eng. Esteban Mora Tola, who is the project director, and Eng. Daniela Mendoza Novillo, who fulfills the role of researcher.

As results obtained from the investigation, there is a bilateral rehabilitation system and a degree thesis that the researcher presented to obtain the title of Electronic Engineer.

Currently, work is being done on the writing of two academic articles that can be published as a scientific contribution. For the future, it is planned to carry out tests with pathological subjects and obtain a validation of the exoskeleton. (YO)

Collaboration of the School of Electronic Engineering, Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Azuay, Esteban Mora Tola and Daniela Mendoza Novillo