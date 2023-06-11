Development Plan in Risaralda exceeded 78% execution between 2020 and 2022

The Planning Secretariat presented in the Risaralda Assembly the results of the 284 product goals that were set in the Development Plan (2020-2023) and where it was evidenced that during the first three years of government the execution was at 78, 6%

“We have many things to highlight, also many points to improve, one of them is budget execution, I feel that it is necessary to advance in the contracting and execution processes to finish 2023 well. In general terms, we see a departmental government that is advancing, that He is fulfilling what he promised to the people of Risaralda,” said Deputy Carlos Andrés Gil González, president of the Risaralda Assembly.

For his part, the secretary of planning, Mauricio Vega López, highlighted the effectiveness and efficiency of the departmental administration in executing the ‘Feeling of All’ Development Plan.

“We give a piece of peace of mind, we have very satisfactory results, extremely acceptable indicators, where we are winning the year in our last year of government, we are achieving 78%, which is very positive,” explained Vega López.

Participatory budget

Regarding the execution of the participatory budget, the head of planning highlighted the investments in La Virginia where more than a thousand dogs and cats benefited, in Marseille the delivery of musical instruments, in Apía a solar panel project, among others.

“What we have done is something tremendous, something that had never happened in the 22 years that the participatory budget project has been in our department. We managed to execute more than three years that had been delayed and we delivered to all Risaraldenses more than 53 projects worth $7 billion, 100% completed and executed”, Vega López assured.

Royalties

Regarding the execution of royalty projects, Risaralda (79.9%) exceeded the national average of 71.1% in the Royalty Project Management Index established by the National Planning Department.

“We have a very positive balance where it is clearly seen that the resources are being executed successfully. We have projects such as the viaduct of peace, the roads, this is the largest sector that has benefited from these resources according to the Governor’s guidelines,” said Carlos Jairo Bedoya Naranjo, Advisor to the Governor’s Office on Royalties Projects.