Devid Striesow and Roland Schimmelpfennig about “Oedipus” at the Schauspielhaus | > – culture – stage – theater reports

The Deutsches Schauspielhaus shows the rise and fall of the city of Thebes in five plays. The third part of “Ödipus” celebrated its premiere in Hamburg on Friday evening. For the dramaturge Roland Schimmelpfennig, dealing with the tragedy was a great challenge.

After the death of King Laios, his brother-in-law Creon took over rule in Thebes. But a sphinx lurks near Thebes and kills all people who cannot solve its riddle. Creon promises the throne to whoever frees the city from the Sphinx. Oedipus, who has just been prophesied that he will kill his father and marry his mother, solves the riddle of the Sphinx and, in gratitude for his triumph, is given rule in Thebes. At first the city prospered under his reign. But unknowingly, he slides deeper and deeper into his fate.

Devid Striesow: “Incredible feat to play”

In Hamburg, Oedipus is played by Devid Striesow, who returns to the Deutsches Schauspielhaus for the play.

“Although Oedipus tries to lead the country with a clear mind after defeating the Sphinx, to let enlightened thoughts and free speech take their course, he has the traits of a tyrant,” says Devid Striesow in an interview with the Hamburger Abendblatt. “In terms of acting, it’s an incredible feat to play him. He goes through so many emotional states and cognitive states that you have to go on stage in a very organized manner.” And dramaturg Roland Schimmelpfennig also describes in an interview with NDR Kultur: “The characters sometimes appear as if they are presenting arguments, but they are highly emotional characters.”

The rational is questioned in “Oedipus”.

The seemingly rational, the reason-based, is questioned in the piece. Is it right to completely banish the irrational from politics, to subjugate nature and kill the gods? Have we underestimated man’s instinct for self-destruction and the potency of violence? “My texts are not written in such a way that they make a closed psychological statement – like in the play worlds of Ibsen or Chekhov,” explains the dramaturg. “For me it is often the case that I open a question and negotiate the story together with the audience.”

Dramaturg Roland Schimmelpfennig has linked Greek tragedy with contemporary issues. “It would have been wrong to remain in a classical style. The reference to the now is important, also to build a bridge to the audience,” says the dramaturg. Oedipus is always an examination of questions of power and how power changes a person. “As usual with Sophocles, it also has this cut through society. It goes from top to bottom and from bottom to top.”

Roland Schimmelpfennig: “Oedipus intimidates you”

Sophocles’ “Oedipus the King” was written in the 5th century BC.

Schimmelpfennig began working on the antique cycle during the corona pandemic and spent almost two years writing the five pieces and the prologue. “Oedipus” was the piece he worked on first – also because it represented the greatest challenge for him. “Oedipus intimidates you. That is the absolute cornerstone of all Western theater,” says Schimmelpfennig. Sophocles’ plays, along with those of Aeschylus and Euripides, are among the oldest recorded tragedies. To this day, Oedipus plays a central role in literature, philosophy and psychology.

“The piece is linguistically extremely complex and I was worried because of its size,” says Schimmelpfennig, describing the difficulties in editing. He primarily relied on the linear translation by Friedrich Hölderlin. “You don’t understand a word when you read it – at least I don’t,” he says with a smile. “When you edit it, the whole thing becomes a kind of three-dimensional chess game. It makes your head spin.” Only one thing was certain from the start: “No matter which option you choose when encountering these Greek substances – it will always end terribly.”

