The Stations of the Cross or live picture of the passion, crucifixion, death and resurrection of Christ, has been developed for more than 9 decades in El Valle, a parish in the Loja canton. The volunteers that represent the different characters are carefully chosen; Thus, in this 2023, Kevin Israel Ramón Ramón will be Jesus.

Devotion

Kevin Israel, in an exclusive dialogue with Diario Crónica, reported that this year will be the first time he will play the role of Jesus, despite the fact that since he was 8 years old he has taken a role in the Via Crucis.

“As a child I represented the pictures of Jews, Romans and the boy with the torches; and, from the age of 16: penitent, Judas, Barabbas and the executioner. In 2020 he was going to impersonate Jesus, but the pandemic arrived and the activity was suspended, ”he related.

He added that performing the interpretation of characters is a profound act of faith on Good Friday, “because we do it for a promise, penance or miracles granted,” he explained.

The Way of the Cross lasts approximately 4 hours from the first station to the last one in Plaza El Valle.

Character

Kevin expressed that playing the role of Jesus is not an easy task; In his case, it took him about 3 days to learn the script, “now I’m learning the dynamics; I am a little afraid of carrying the cross due to the weight, although with faith I will achieve it”.

He noted that this year will be the last in which he will act in the tableau; for the future it will rather help in the logistics for its development, however, “everything will depend on the will of God.” (YO)

Box

He is 23 years old.

He is the second of three brothers.

He completed his primary studies at the Tnte Educational Unit. Hugo Ortiz. And, secondary at the Primero de Mayo School, in Yantzaza.

Given

They are carrying out the reviews from 8:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The procession will take place on Friday, April 7, starting at 8:00 p.m.

The journey will start from the Plaza de El Valle, will cross the streets of Guayaquil, Gran Colombia, 18 de Noviembre, Miguel Riofrío, Bernardo Valdivieso, Juan de Salinas, Santiago de las Montañas, Esmeraldas and, finally, it will return to the starting point.