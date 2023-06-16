DFB notes: Ex-Schalke Kehrer disappointed, Thiaw convinced

Warsaw.

Only DFB debutant Malick Thiaw showed a good performance in the 0-1 draw in Poland. Thilo Kehrer acted uncertainly. The individual criticism.

Marc-André ter Stegen: Germany’s number 1 stretched in vain when Kiwior scored a header. Little to hold on to, but always had to be vigilant in his 33rd international match. Note: 3,5

Thilo Kehrer: Not pictured when opponent Kiwior headed the ball after a corner (31). The West Ham professional can be used variably at the back, but the former Schalke professional is not a bench in any position. Note: 5

Malick Thiaw (bis 87.): Good international debut as a middle man in the back three. The ex-Schalke defended resolutely and almost made it 1-1. Szczesny parried his shot superbly (78′). Note: 2

Antonio Rudiger: This time defended on the left in the back three. Won his duels. In the game structure but with errors. Struggled a lot, the current DFB crisis is nagging at him. Note: 3,5













Joshua Kimmich (until 80th): This time the captain acted alongside Can as a second six. Tried a lot after the break. Missed the 1:1 with a crossbar shot with the left (48th). out later. Note: 3,5

Emre Can: The Dortmunder did his main job as a defensive six with physical robustness. A long-range shot from him flew well over the goal (45th). Note: 3





Jonas Hofmann (up to 46): The Gladbacher’s 21st international match was over after 45 ineffective minutes. Couldn’t set any offensive accents as a right rail player. Note: 4,5

Florian Wirtz (until 80th): The Leverkusen player can do a lot on the ball, but still needs development time in the DFB team. Didn’t get to really dangerous action, no assists, no completion. Note: 4

Jamal Musiala (until 68): The Bayern professional tried a lot, kept dribbling, but was unable to assert himself decisively in attack. After 65 minutes it was over for him. Note: 3,5

Benjamin Henrichs (until 68th): The Leipzig player started on the left and switched to the right flank after the break. Offensively ineffective, defensively solid, did not impose itself. Note: 4

Kai Havertz: Raised himself in the top. A lot on the go. Two dangerous low shots, which were saved by Poland goalkeeper Szczesny (29th/66th). Note: 3

Robin Gosens (ab 46.): The Inter Milan Champions League finalists got down to business dynamically after being substituted on the left wing.

Niclas filling jug (ab 68.), Leroy Sane (68.), Leon Goretzka (80), Julian Brandt (80th) and Marius Wolf (87.): No grade. (fs/dpa)









