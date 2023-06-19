DFB-Pokal: HSV has to go to Essen, Braunschweig receives Schalke | > – Sports

As of: 06/18/2023 5:52 p.m

In the first round of the DFB Cup there is a duel from the north: regional league club Atlas Delmenhorst welcomes second division club FC St. Pauli. The HSV plays at the third division Rot-Weiss Essen, Eintracht Braunschweig has Schalke 04 as guests.

That was the result of the draw on Sunday in the German Football Museum in Dortmund. Losfee was pole vaulter Sarah Vogel.

VfL Wolfsburg has to compete with the Berlin state cup winner TuS Makkabi from the Oberliga Berlin. “You can live with it,” was the short comment from Maccabi trainer Wolfgang Sandhowe on ZDF. Werder Bremen is visiting third division side Viktoria Köln: “An experienced, strong team,” said Werder coach Ole Werner.

HSV has to go to the former Hrubesch Club RWE

The north second division teams have caught more difficult lots. HSV travels to the traditional club Rot-Weiss Essen – a special duel for the Hamburg club icon Horst Hrubesch, who scored 41 goals in 1977/1978 in his last season for RWE before moving to HSV – a second division record that still exists today.

RWE keeper Jakob Golz is also the son of former long-time HSV goalkeeper Richard Golz.

Braunschweig coach Härtel: “Schalke a great draw”

Second division promoted VfL Osnabrück welcomes the Bundesliga side 1. FC Köln at the Bremer Brücke, Eintracht Braunschweig has drawn a “great draw” with Schalke 04 according to coach Jens Härtel: “We are playing a traditional club in a stadium that is sure to be sold out.”

It’s tricky for Hannover 96, who play at future third division club SV Sandhausen. 96 sports director Marcus Mann: “It’s certainly one of the hardest draws that was possible in the first round. Nevertheless, it’s our job to win there.”

St. Paulis Hürzeler: “Don’t underestimate Delmenhorst”

Hansa Rostock (at the fourth division club FSV Frankfurt), Holstein Kiel (at the future regional league club FC Gütersloh) and FC St. Pauli (at the regional league club Atlas Delmenhorst) are facing feasible tasks.

St. Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler nonetheless warned: “Delmenhorst will throw everything in and we can’t allow ourselves any weaknesses. We experienced that in Straelen last season when we only just made it through. Nobody will underestimate Delmenhorst here.”

Four Bundesliga clubs visiting the north

At least three of the North German amateur clubs have to deal with Bundesliga teams. Rostocker FC welcomes first division newcomers 1. FC Heidenheim, Hamburg’s cup winners Teutonia Ottensen meets Bayer Leverkusen and Lower Saxony’s top division club TuS Bersenbrück hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Third division club VfB Lübeck plays against Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim, top division club FC Oberneuland meets second division club 1. FC Nürnberg.

All games with North participation at a glance:

Bundesliga teams:

Viktoria Cologne (3rd division) – Werder Bremen

Makkabi Berlin (5.) – VfL Wolfsburg

second division clubs:

SV Sandhausen (3rd) – Hanover 96

VfL Osnabruck – 1 FC Cologne

Rot-Weiss Essen (3rd) – HSV

FSV Frankfurt (4.) – Hansa Rostock

FC Gutersloh (4th) – Holstein Kiel

Eintracht Braunschweig – Schalke 04

Atlas Delmenhorst (4th) – FC St. Pauli

Third division:

VfB Luebeck – TSG Hoffenheim

Amateurs:

Rostocker FC – 1 FC Heidenheim

FC Oberneuland – 1. FC Nürnberg

FSV Frankfurt – Hansa Rostock

Teutonia Ottensen – Bayer Leverkusen

TuS Bersenbruck – Borussia Monchengladbach

The first round will be played on the weekend from August 11th to 14th, only cup winners RB Leipzig (near Wehen Wiesbaden) and champions FC Bayern Munich (near Preussen Münster) will only play on August 26th and 27th because of the Supercup (August 12th). September for their first round games. The final will take place on May 25, 2024 in Berlin.

