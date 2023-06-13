The sun was shining. Even then, when some fans started their journey home a little disappointed. finally had the German national soccer team showed some weaknesses on Monday evening in the Weser Stadium and only with difficulty got a draw against Ukraine. The glorious summer day was little consolation at first. So was it a messed up return of the DFBteams to Bremen? Not at all.

“I’m glad that the teams left the pitch 3-3 in the end,” says Hans-Jörg Otto, Managing Director of Bremer Weser-Stadion GmbH (BWS), but in an interview with our Deichstube he still sends it off : “From our point of view, it was a good evening on many different levels. We were lucky with the weather, everything went peacefully and especially at the beginning of the game there was a really good crowd from both the Ukrainian fans and the German supporters.”

As is well known, the German Football Association (DFB) avoided the Hanseatic city for years, Now, just before the 1000th international match of the national team, the anthem was played again on the Osterdeich. And the association was obviously very benevolently registered, what a worthy setting in Bremen for which a special game was created, also from a political point of view.

The police did not register any abnormalities

“As far as the organization was concerned, expectations were exceeded,” emphasizes Otto. “Considering the fact that we weren’t there for so long, they all found it very good at the DFB.” There was no negative feedback from the police afterwards either, apart from a few traffic problems and an investigation initiated into an insult, no abnormalities were registered .

In the sold-out arena with 35,975 spectators, however, not much was missing and the mood would have changed considerably. When the German team was 1:3 behind or after the substitution of crowd favorite Niclas Füllkrug, there was a catcall. A number of fans even preferred to cheer on SV Werder Bremen than the protégés of national coach Hansi Flick.

Thanks to the draw in the final phase, there was still a halfway conciliatory end. And that’s not the only reason why it’s quite possible that the DFB entourage will return to Bremen in the not too distant future. “I’m not tying that to a period of time, but I’m positive that we’re back on the map from now on,” explains Hans-Jörg Otto: “That was exactly our motivation.”

