DFB soccer players are »out«

The DFB kickers didn’t want to be inferior to their male counterparts and said goodbye to the current World Cup in the preliminary round. The “football powers” Colombia, Morocco and South Korea were a size too big for the DFB women.

“All theory is gray in life – but it’s crucial on the pitch” – this football wisdom comes from Alfred Preißler, who played for Borussia Dortmund in the top German division after the end of the Second World War until 1959 and played 187 in 317 games goals scored. Preißler knew what he was talking about, he grew up as a worker’s son in modest circumstances in the hard-working city of Duisburg. At that time, only the game counted for him and his comrades, “on the pitch”. There were no discussions about bonuses, political correctness, gender gibberish or even rainbow ties. Such nonsense would not have occurred to anyone at the time. The team was in the foreground, the spirit of a sworn unit, and on the pitch every player had to show their colors – but not rainbow colors.

It’s different today. There’s a bunch of egocentric Ich-AG’s running across the lawn, each anxious to cut the best possible figure in the media. Above all, however, everyone is politically aligned to step in step and in unison. You have to practice tolerance towards everyone and be able to say all 69 genders correctly in an interview – and just don’t forget any, so that a shitstorm of the unconsidered minority doesn’t start after the interview.

But it’s not enough to just show off this tolerance, you have to show it to the outside world with fervor. Discussions about rainbow ties or other oh-so-important political statements are more urgent than discussions about tactics against the upcoming opponent. Well, if you shift priorities like that, you don’t have to be surprised if performance on the pitch is correspondingly miserable.

The DFB would do well to politicize less faithfully and to shift its focus back to what is really important: on the pitch. Alfred Preißler knew that 70 years ago and nothing has changed to this day. Other German sports associations know this, for example the German Ice Hockey Federation. There is no politicizing, but fighting in black, red and gold – with success!

