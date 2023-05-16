DG Ravaioli interviewed at Forum PA: training, recruitment and PNRR are the three pillars of Formez PA’s new mission

Training, recruitment and PNRR. These are the three pillars of the new mission of Formez PA redesigned by art. 24 of the decree law n. 44 of 22 April 2023, as part of the measures to strengthen and reorganize the associations and publicly-owned companies for the new season marked by the Recovery and Resilience Plan. A new role reconstructed by the General Manager, Patrizia Ravaioli, in the live interview with Forum PA POP 2023, on the first morning of the event taking place from 16 to 18 May 2023 at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome.

A new role told by the General Manager, Patrizia Ravaioli, in the interview with Forum PA POP 2023, broadcast live in the early morning of the three-day event dedicated to the Public Administration, taking place from 16 to 18 May 2023 at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome.

The Director underlined how the slogan of the 2023 edition of Forum PA, Let’s start from People, you represent very well the traditional and still current activity of Formez: recruitment and competitions. However, the activities that the Institute carries out in support of the human resources of the associated administrations are equally important, ranging from technical assistance to actual training. The latter, in particular, in the current context has regained a leading role for the innovation of the PA, as evidenced by the recent Directive on the training of the Minister for Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo.

Therefore particularly strategic in this framework, among the over 150 Projects currently managed by the Institute, is the project financed by the PNRR, called “Strengthening the skills for the ecological and administrative transition and for the innovation of the PA”. The project entrusted to Formez by the Department of Public Administration goes beyond the traditional turnover and aims to encourage the introduction of personnel management systems by skills thanks also to the development of innovative profiles – and mechanisms for identifying training needs based on strategies of institutions, on the detection and assessment of professional gaps and on emerging training needs. The strategy is precisely that of starting from the people who are already within the administrations and then assessing which other skills should instead be identified and recruited from outside.

Formez PA is then engaged in the territories in strengthening administrative capacity, also through support activities and technical assistance, in particular for small municipalities. Formez, which turns 60 this year, has in fact completely renewed its role, first with DL 80/2021 and now with DL 44/2023, assuming new functions in the field of PNRR and training for resources recruited for manage the PNRR itself. Therefore Formez PA is engaged in a very broad training activity on the administrative, digital and ecological transition of the PA with the Syllabus and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC).

The relationship with the territories also emerges very well in the role of transmission belt played by Formez PA in three other strategic projects: