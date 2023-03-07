Home News DGB boss demands more wages for women – Heil announces laws
News

DGB boss demands more wages for women – Heil announces laws

by admin
DGB boss demands more wages for women – Heil announces laws

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – DGB boss Yasmin Fahimi has called for decisive action to be taken against the wage gap between men and women. “We need political decisions now,” said Fahimi on Tuesday at a DGB campaign for “Equal Pay Day” at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) joined forces with the trade union federation and confirmed the will of the traffic light coalition for improvements.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, since the pay gap was recorded in 2006, it has shrunk by five percentage points. “If things continue like this, we’ll need another 61 years before we’ve finally found equal pay,” said the chairwoman of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB). That is not acceptable.

See also  Curfew at 10pm, Renzi: 'Useless'

You may also like

More than 200,000 cargo trucks passed through the...

Finally they put a ‘hand’ on the connection...

Kaifeng City Learning and Inheriting the Spirit of...

PMT OF CIUDAD DEL ESTE IN ITS MOST...

Dog thrown into the river in a sack...

“One of the safest regions in Germany”: Health...

Alliance Française offers cultural activities from March 8

Romeo Santos and his bachata arrive today at...

Practicing the spirit of Lei Feng, extensively carry...

One team, 13 medals | News.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy