BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – DGB boss Yasmin Fahimi has called for decisive action to be taken against the wage gap between men and women. “We need political decisions now,” said Fahimi on Tuesday at a DGB campaign for “Equal Pay Day” at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) joined forces with the trade union federation and confirmed the will of the traffic light coalition for improvements.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, since the pay gap was recorded in 2006, it has shrunk by five percentage points. “If things continue like this, we’ll need another 61 years before we’ve finally found equal pay,” said the chairwoman of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB). That is not acceptable.