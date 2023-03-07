The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) called for equal pay for women and men and higher wages across all professions on “Equal Pay Day”. In addition to the DGB chairwoman Yasmin Fahimi, Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) and the Federal Commissioner for Anti-Discrimination, Ferda Ataman, took part in an action in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Fahimi warned that if the equalization of wages and salaries continues at the current rate, the wage discrepancy would not be overcome for 61 years. In view of the hourly wage gap of 18 percent between men and women, it is urgently necessary to break down structural barriers.

Women are often paid less than their male colleagues for the same work. According to the Federal Statistical Office, women employees earned an average of seven percent less per hour than men last year, even with comparable work, qualifications and employment history.

According to a survey by the Association of German Banks, women in Germany have an average of EUR 400 less per month at their free disposal than men. According to this, women can spend an average of 1,000 euros per month, while men can spend 1,400 euros, as reported by the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday).

The wage difference also has consequences in old age. As the Federal Statistical Office announced on Tuesday in Wiesbaden, women over the age of 65 in Germany received an average gross income of 17,814 euros per year in 2021. For men in the same age group, it was 25,407 euros. The gender-specific gap in retirement income was thus almost 30 percent.

Women are more likely to be poor as they get older. In 2021, 20.9 percent of women aged 65 and over in Germany were at risk of poverty – every fifth woman in this age group. For men of the same age, the poverty risk rate was 17.5 percent. According to the statisticians, the threshold for a person living alone was 14,968 euros net per year during the survey period.

Federal Minister of Labor Heil expressed his shame at the wage discrimination against women. He also criticized the fact that there is often no collective agreement in so-called typical women’s jobs. Heil announced the passage of a law for stronger collective bargaining later this year. Paying the same wages for work of equal value is a question of economic reason.

The anti-discrimination commissioner Ataman called for women to have the right to take collective action. Currently, if they are paid unequally, they would have to sue individually for a wage increase. She also criticized the Pay Transparency Act and called for wage transparency for companies with fewer than 200 employees.

The international day of action “Equal Pay Day” draws attention to the poorer pay of women every year. The determination of the day marks how many days women have worked on average for free compared to men since the beginning of the year. This year it is 66 days.