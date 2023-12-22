Home » Dgcim left a detained American in a wheelchair and continued his torture in the hospital
Dgcim left a detained American in a wheelchair and continued his torture in the hospital

Dgcim left a detained American in a wheelchair and continued his torture in the hospital

American Prisoner Tortured in Venezuela Before Release
By Kaylee Greenlee Beal | December 21, 2023

Tamara Suju, director of the Casla Institute, revealed the harrowing case of American prisoner Edgar Marval Moreno, who was tortured for months in Venezuela by members of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) before being released last Wednesday in exchange for the delivery of Alex Saab.

Marval was detained on August 19 at the José Antonio Anzoátegui Airport when he arrived in the country to look for his family, who was spending vacations in Venezuela. Despite having no arrest warrant, he was detained by immigration officials and later taken to the Dgcim headquarters where he was subjected to torture and beatings that caused a fracture in his spine.

After undergoing surgery in a private clinic and suffering systematic physical and psychological torture, Marval was finally released following recent agreements between Maduro and Biden. He has now arrived at Joint Base San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas, where he is safe and recovering with his family.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is fully aware of his case, and the details of his ordeal in Venezuela have now come to light thanks to the efforts of human rights defenders like Tamara Suju. The full extent of the treatment he endured at the hands of his captors is now known, and Marval’s case will undoubtedly have an impact on future negotiations and diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Venezuela.

