DHL presents settlement offer after airport blockade

DHL wants to waive its claim for damages of around 84,000 euros in the dispute with climate activists. Instead, the defendants should work 80 hours in a reforestation or nature conservation company or alternatively pay 15 euros per hour, said a spokesman for the Leipzig Regional Court on Wednesday. In a civil lawsuit, three climate activists are currently answering for a sit-in at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

The court gives three months to reach an agreement

The protesters had recently rejected a settlement proposal from DHL and proposed their own settlement. A result should be on the table by the end of September. Should an amicable agreement not be reached between the defendant and the parcel service provider, the court intends to announce a decision on October 17th.

DHL spoke of damage in the millions

In July 2021, around 50 supporters of a climate movement blocked an access road to DHL’s airport logistics center with a sit-down action. Several trucks were jammed. Flights are said to have started late and connecting flights missed. At the time, DHL spoke of a loss in the millions. The group also waived compensation for damages in a lawsuit against a party involved in the Halle Regional Court this June.

