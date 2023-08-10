DHS Releases New Modernization Plan for the Cuban Family Reunification Program

Department of Homeland Security Modernizes Cuban Family Reunification Program

In a press release issued by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), it was announced that the Cuban Family Reunification program will undergo modernization. The DHS revealed that notifications were published in the Federal Register on August 10 to update and streamline the processes involved in the program.

The purpose of this modernization effort is to improve the efficiency of the Cuban and Haitian Family Reunification Humanitarian Permit (FRP) processes, responding to feedback from interested parties and incorporating their suggestions. The new system will enable applicants to complete the majority of the process securely and conveniently online, eliminating the need for travel, reducing paperwork, and saving time.

Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, explained that this modernization not only enhances the integrity of the vetting and verification standards but also ensures meaningful access to the program for potential beneficiaries. The changes have taken valuable stakeholder input from both the Cuban and Haitian communities into account, aligning with the values of the United States.

Starting from August 11, 2023, most of the steps involved in the Cuban Family Reunification Parole (CFRP) Program can be completed online. The only exceptions are the examination by a panel doctor and the determination of permission in person, which will be conducted upon arrival at a designated United States port of entry.

The DHS emphasized that eligible beneficiaries no longer need to physically be in Cuba or Haiti to qualify for the program. The department assures that the advancements implemented will improve the efficiency of the processes while maintaining a rigorous and thorough evaluation of each individual’s identity and admissibility. Security investigations will be conducted through multiple layers, ensuring the protection and safety of the United States.

Both programs start with an invitation from the National Visa Center of the Department of State to the US citizen family member or legal permanent resident who has filed Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, on behalf of a Cuban or Haitian beneficiary. Subsequently, the petitioner initiates the reunification process by completing Form I-134A, an Online Application to Become a Support Person and Declaration of Financial Support, on behalf of the principal beneficiary, as well as any derivative beneficiary spouses and children who are seeking advance travel authorization and entry permits.

For CFRP petitioners who have filed Form I-131, Application for Travel Document, for a primary beneficiary awaiting an interview in Havana, the USCIS will send a letter with further instructions.

While comprehensive information regarding the Cuba process has not yet been published in the Federal Register, the DHS assures the public that they will stay updated on all the details. Interested individuals are encouraged to subscribe and receive the latest news on the program.

The modernization of the Cuban Family Reunification program is expected to provide a more efficient and accessible way for eligible individuals to be reunited with their families in the United States, while still prioritizing security and adhering to the values of the nation.

