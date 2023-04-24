Dhu al-Nurin Nasr al-Din, the lawyer writes ✍️: Rules of Engagement and Ethics

Sudani Net:

▪️ Human nature is always in a hurry to achieve victory over an opponent or enemy, so rushing to victory is a human instinct, while tension increases when it is delayed, and it is a cosmic year (when is God’s victory)

And when will the battle be resolved? When will life return to normal? Why this delay? (And man was created a calf)

The nature of armies is that they deal in accordance with moral and humanitarian obligations and respect international conventions and norms in the event of wars.

And when confronting the enemy, they deal with high strategic and tactical skills according to the rules of engagement

During this sudden confrontation, the national army decided the battle in the states in record time, using multiple methods and professional methods, most of them without a single shot or losses.

Khartoum may seem slow to some, because the rules of engagement in large and crowded cities are different from others, because the army deals with responsibility and high professionalism.

As for the rebels, the rules of engagement are based on the nature of this force and its combat doctrine, which is looking at the speed of decisiveness without regard to professionalism, professionalism, or moral behavior of post-war secretions, and they do not consider the results or human losses.

The rebels or militias look only at the vocabulary (beating, killing, destruction) and do not consider the means used, whether moral or otherwise, only to achieve the desired goals and objectives, even on skulls and body parts.

Also, the Sudanese and professional army cares about the quality of confrontation, assessment of the situation, and proper dealings after evaluating the other, as it cares about quality and type

While the (rebel) forces are dominated by numerical, quantitative, and storming without appreciating the rules of engagement and rushing inevitably based on losing and taking their lives in the shortest possible period of time through recklessness, haste, and lack of experience.

The Sudanese army is always in a hurry to resolve the battle without hesitation, as much as it is concerned with working so as not to cause great damage to lives and public and private property, and takes into account international laws and norms and takes into account morals and values ​​in the event of wars and conflicts, while the Rapid Support (rebels) do not care about these rules and their starting point is to rush victory without evaluating the rules, even if It was marked by blood, body parts, ruin and destruction

The Rapid Support Forces (the rebels) hastily rushed towards victory, making them lose the initiative and losing control of their forces and killing them in large numbers in one fell swoop.

The army also operates with assessments of the situation and precise targeting, which are qualitative and direct strikes, and reduce losses within the army

The army often builds its tactics on the rapid support attack and is in a state of defense so that it can determine the numbers of the attacking force in terms of soldiers, vehicles and weapons in order to facilitate dealing with them according to the requirements of the situation.

The army builds its plan on cutting the supply lines (of the rebels) while they do not know how to secure their supplies and distort their forces over the course of the clash.

The army builds its position according to the plan of the rebels and deals with them according to the estimates of the conditions of time, place and situation

The army is fighting with open lines of supply and sites for positioning and redeployment, while the Rapid Support Forces (the rebels) are exhausting their capabilities without supplies, nor locating safe protection sites for hit-and-run, according to the circumstances of the confrontation.

The loss of rapid support for their focal points makes them lose control once again and makes them a target for warplanes with ease

All the Sudanese people stand with the army while the support moves within a broad hostile social environment

The army has estimates and tactics to attack with specific capabilities and a focused plan, according to the assessment of the target, the number of soldiers, and the type of weapons, while the rebels do not have this feature and rush in large quantities, even if the target is small, and they suffer great human losses.

The army deals with the tactic of withdrawing from important sites in order for the rebels to infiltrate them, but the army drives them out with large amounts of losses

The rebels waste their energy in the shortest period of time by rushing while the army divides its fitness over the longest possible period of time according to various plans and tactics.

The army has all the weapons to support the conditions and tactics of confrontation, while the rebels have limited military strength and a variety of weapons

As for the predominance and uniqueness, it lies in the fact that joining the army has scientific conditions and criteria for recruitment to join the army, and its officers have more complex criteria for joining, internal and external training courses, and multiple experiences in military, academic and scientific sciences.

Finally, any rebellion or departure from the state is not devoid of internal political factors such as planning, adoption, incitement and intelligence from some blocs and parties linked to foreign agendas.

Rather, some of them preceded these confrontations by pre-emptive threats in all media, without the slightest shame, which indicates knowledge, planning, participation, incitement and threats.

Especially since their statements were clear without shame or equivocation, in which the fortunes of the soul over the homeland and the security of the citizen are superior to the mentality of (the scorched earth policy) or (not against me, but against my enemies) in order to change the equation at all immoral prices to achieve the ambitions of their masters, wrapped under their cloaks, wishing for self-aspirations and not caring for the crime of conspiracy And high treason, and they do not shy away from it morally. The day of reckoning will surely come after the end of the battle, and the reckoning of bloodshed, widows, orphans, and the bereaved will haunt them throughout their dark history.

