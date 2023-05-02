Dhu al-Nurin Nasr al-Din, the lawyer, writes: Al-Atari clients

Sudani Net:

This is a war that has no agenda other than the vocabulary of treachery, collusion and mercenaries, despite our great disagreement with the existing authority and in (persons) who enabled these traitors to violate the honor of the homeland and to roam embassies, countries and organizations and submit fabricated reports against the homeland and the leadership. A gray position, either (treason or patriotism)

Silence or neutrality now is considered treason. Talking about the framework agreement is treason. Calling to stop the war to repeat the same turmoil is treason. Seeking help from the international community to ban flights is treason. Fleeing with the nationalities of other countries is treason. Neutral media is treason. Not denouncing it is treason.

And in the throat of every citizen a lump as a result of the identification and silence of those who violate the dignity of the homeland and the honor of the soldier

For the Al-Fatari group, their pivotal project was to ignite war, ignite the hearths, and destroy the homeland. You guard her honor

Why then did the leadership of the state allow the empowerment of a victorious and strong group abroad and its puppet intelligence organizations, while you know that through your official apparatus and give them precedence over the honest national political parties and blocs?

In what capacity does the state leadership agree to proceed with the disastrous agreement and that (95%) of the people are against this agreement

Why is the choice of acceptance or rejection between national initiatives on the political scene, and why did (Hemedti) support the illegal lawyers’ management document before seeing it, and what happened between Volker and Hemedti in El Geneina (Dar Endoka) in the (suspicious) meeting, and what are the scenarios that were developed between them, and why Volker’s prejudice against the armed forces And home

Where did these few misguided group derive this audacity and self-confidence to speak out during the day and threaten the authority and the people with woe, destruction and destruction in return for implementing their agenda, the first of which is the disastrous agreement or destruction and war. Who is behind this gang and from where do they derive this confidence and audacity?

What is their history, their struggle and their gains, how many are they, where are their incubators and bases, and where are their contributions to political life? How do they talk about the civil democratic transition while they are asking for power as a small group that has no bases or even legally registered parties that have not held their general conferences to elect them as leaders?

Who enabled these people to reach the point of defying authority, psychological arrogance, and self-inflictedness while threatening and threatening with the stick of the framework agreement?

Or war openly, day and night, in all media and platforms, and others vow that they have other options open in case the disastrous agreement is rejected.

I do not blame all those agents and livelihoods who declared war prematurely in a blatant defiance as long as they found the appropriate climate and lack of accountability and trial, because this is their project based on national treason and this is their message and commitment towards their masters, but the blame comes to those who allowed them to make treason an honor and boast and who Insulting justice is an expression of the criminalization of political rivalry, and they have disregarded criminal laws and legislations

The framework group are the masters of global intelligence, and they have silently abused power, the rule of law, and spread the law of the jungle in exchange for influence, power, and chairs.

And after the war ends (the reckoning is born) and all the results of the war are an insult to their history, whether they have a history, present or future.

All the consequences of war, including aggression, killing, terrorism, rape, captivity, war, destruction and destruction, and what befell the homeland and the citizen as a result of these confrontations must be brought to justice, and everyone who contributed to incitement, planning, implementation, initiation, intent and prior intent are all crimes for which the owners of the (framework agreement) are asked about because they sowed sedition and discord and fanned the flames of political fanaticism They attacked the social fabric, peace and security, and terrorized the citizens

They want an excessive dictatorship or a monarchy-like rule to monopolize power through resonant vocabulary inspired by the kindness and approval of the international community (democracy and civil rule).

Why was their miserable experience not filled with plans for economic and social advancement, support for production, improvement of services, a healthy environment, education, people’s livelihood, raising the capacities and skills of young people, and empowering them with the means of production?

Where is the constitutional legitimacy of their superiority over others?

And why has the military not adhered to its national responsibilities and moral obligations after (April 11, 2019) to set a limited transitional period and form a caretaker government until the handover of power to an internationally recognized, legitimate, elected government?

Why was the current leadership not inspired by the experience of Field Marshal Siwar al-Dahab in his honesty, charity, and commitment, and above all that, preserving the role, constitution, and neutrality of the armed forces, and leaving the political process?

All that is happening and happened to the homeland is a complete treason, and all its chapters and its following scenes were the end of the story for a sad homeland, but God willing, they will not be spared.

And that everything that befell the homeland and the citizen in terms of destruction, devastation, forced displacement and terror is asked about by the political parties, the signatories to the framework agreement, and all the conspirators and those who identified with Hamidti, who took it as a hidden force and a military cover to break the strength of the armed forces and to create this creative chaos for a homeland filled with tranquility, stability, tranquility and security.

They must be tried under the crime of national treason and igniting war against the state (as war criminals).

After the war, the Sudanese people will not accept more weakness, humiliation, and silence over the blatant foreign interventions and the statements made by the employers. The people reject all forms of colonial domination and look at political parties and blocs on the basis of citizenship and constitutional rights on an equal footing. May God protect our armed forces and may God protect Sudan and its people.

