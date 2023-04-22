Dhu al-Nurin Nasr al-Din, the lawyer, writes: The Strategy of Betrayal

Sudani Net:

▪️ In such circumstances, it is necessary to read the reality of the events in Sudan from other angles that are not familiar and available through the media to the public.

The size of the conspiracy and treason that was prepared against the homeland is of great impact and results

A group of (national treason) has prepared a strategy of (mass destruction) by distributing roles and defining agents and wage-earners who lack national conscience for quite some time to sell the country. The (conspiracy team) was not homogeneous and consistent among themselves, as the levels of assignment, personalities, task limits, and the ability of the actors to implement the plan varied.

And the first to reveal the plan of high treason through his ambition and self-impulsiveness is the spearhead of the (operation) against the homeland, and he is (Hemedti), due to his lack of political experience, weakness of his sophistication and wisdom, his lack of awareness of the requirements of patience in achieving strategic goals, his lack of knowledge of the scenes of intelligence work, its tactics, implementation plans, mechanisms and temporal tools followed, and his shortcomings. The tactical self to change results and make an impact to reach goals

Also, weakness and lack of preparation (as a professional agent) or a hidden spy comes through (incubators for preparing agents) so that he does not know in himself that what he is carrying out comes in the context of employment and espionage. Personality, subjectivity, spontaneity, and the expansion of his dreams towards achieving (the Daglo Empire), as well as his lack of correct reading of the target or opponent with short-sightedness and ill-conceived impulsiveness to reach his own goal

From all of the above, (Hemedti) revealed his intentions and the intentions of (the treason system) through his speeches and mass meetings with his usual spontaneity, and he could not hide the strategic tactic adopted by the (betrayal system). Motherland

The strategy of treason led by regional countries with their intelligence and with them agents and mercenaries from within against Sudan was unable to read the nature of the social component, demographics, values, culture, legacies, customs and traditions prevailing in Sudan, unlike what happened in other countries of the Arab Spring in the region.

Even the internal agents of the (treason system) rushed towards their personal ambitions and did not provide advice and advice to them due to the difficulty of implementation in a society like Sudan.

In addition, the lack of experience of the internal agents in intellectual awareness, planning, tactics, and also the rush towards realizing the dream of enabling change to seize power, spoils, and influence, and above all that, the divine providence for this devout, patient, and dependent people, and relying on God, are all reasons and factors that precipitated the divine providence to save the country and the citizen from this plot and betrayal. against the homeland

Wealthy agents and spies have no popular credit, no national history, and they do not have social values, and they are known to the Sudanese people. They work for the interests of other countries and take care of their interests for self-transcendence and ideology, using dirty means that the Sudanese people have not known throughout their history, such as treason, employment, and mercenaries. That was a reason for what we are in now, as they do not care about the security or stability of the citizen, so the security and intelligence services in the country must work to bring them to trial before international opinion, not the Sudanese.

God wanted good for the people of Sudan because of their simplicity, spontaneity, and sincerity, so we were afflicted in our religion and our homeland, revealing the concealment from them, and returning them disappointed on their heels, their despicable plot, and their intrigue intention to cause security unrest in Sudan, so that they open the door to the hidden ambitions of colonialism to single out and benefit from the bounties of our country, which God has bestowed upon us above all the worlds.

This test restored confidence in national cohesion, appreciation and respect for the soldier and the armed forces after he wanted and worked (internal agents) to dismantle the country’s unity and its social fabric for the benefit of the colonizer through flattering language with sordid goals (structuring the armed forces) and other regular bodies because the army is the symbol of national sovereignty, pride and dignity The homeland, may God protect our armed forces and our country from betrayal orchestrated at night, and may God reveal its cover

