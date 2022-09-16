“The Democratic Party has handed over the country to Giorgia Meloni” and is “one of those responsible for the possibility that Silvio Berlusconi becomes president of the Senate, or the second position of the state”. The former exponent of the M5s, Alessandro Di Battista, shoots to zero on everyone during his speech in Milan at the conference “30 years from the massacres” where the magistrates Nino Di Matteo and Sebastiano Ardita intervened. He defines Draghi’s “widows” as his former colleague Luigi Di Maio, the leader of Action Carlo Calenda and also the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta. To the latter in particular he launches the hottest dig: “who knows what he will keep in that agenda – says Di Battista – maybe a ticket from Rome to Paris to go and hide after the defeat”. He also says he is doubtful about the future management of the PNRR funds with the current Cartabia law which instead “should be canceled”.

According to the former grillino in this electoral campaign there are two major absentees: “The fight against the mafia and the conflict of interest: today the system to be addressed is that of consultancy, so perhaps some politicians do not make laws and battles because then rewarded by joining the boards of directors “. He defines Lombardy as “one of the most mafia regions of Italy” and also seems to return to one of the warhorses of the times of the M5s: “white-collar workers never go to prison”. Di Battista, however, says he is optimistic “that a new period of civic movement may arrive even outside the institutions”, and holds the last line for Luigi Di Maio: the Civic Commitment list in the elections “will take ‘na tranvata”. On the sidelines of the conference, the dose also increases: “I hope that Di Maio will not be elected because I do not like the transformers who have betrayed the vote of millions of Italians”.