Di Francesco, good performance but at 2-0 it’s more difficult – News

Di Francesco, good performance but at 2-0 it's more difficult

Di Francesco, good performance but at 2-0 it's more difficult

“It felt like I was reliving the match against Inter.” This is the immediate analysis of Eusebio Di Francesco, immediately after the 3-1 result achieved by his Frosinone at San Siro against Inter. The Ciociari coach explains: “We played an excellent first half and conceded a goal towards the end. They were better at the crucial moment of the match”, he explained to Sky after the match. “As far as we are concerned, we tried to offer pleasant football – he added -, but at 2-0 it became more difficult for us to create important opportunities”.

