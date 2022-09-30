It is yellow on the official Facebook page of the Foreign Minister and leader of Civic Engagement, Luigi Di Maio. The page has in fact disappeared from the social network and it is not possible to reach it by searching. And the TikTok profile also disappears.

Returning to Facebook, the links to his old posts are currently unavailable. The latest content was published by Di Maio in the aftermath of the vote: with a post the minister had admitted the electoral defeat, which saw him excluded from Parliament and civic engagement below the threshold. It is mystery as to why the page is no longer visible. Parliamentary sources for Civic Engagement assume the decision to shut it down is due to negative comments and attacks received after the election flop, but this is only a hypothesis. Silence, on the other hand, comes from the minister’s staff, whose Instagram and Linkedin accounts are still active. Di Maio would not be the only one of Civic Commitment to have closed the Facebook page. “I really canceled it, for two reasons: the first is that I hate Facebook, which I now consider boomer stuff, and the second is that I start from scratch”, says outgoing deputy Sergio Battelli, adding: “I would have liked to close the page already a few years ago ».