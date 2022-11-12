Former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in the running for the post of EU envoy in the Gulf? The European Commission, when asked about it, does not confirm or deny. “We never comment on rumors and speculations in the media and, as a general rule, we never comment on procedures underway in the External Action Service or in the Council,” Peter Stano, spokesman for the Commission, explained to Ansa. Yet, anonymously and out of the notebook, at least two sources following the dossier noted that it is at least realistic the hypothesis that the former leader of Civic Engagement represents the EU in a crucial area from an energy point of view, that of the Gulf.

The relationship between Di Maio and the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell has always been excellent. On October 17, in Luxembourg, at the last Foreign Affairs Council in which Di Maio took part, Borrell publicly thanked the outgoing Foreign Minister, triggering the long applause of his European counterparts. Regardless of who will fill the role, it is certain that the EU is preparing to appoint its envoy to the Gulf. Borrell announced this last February, during the summit between the EU and the Gulf countries in Brussels.

“We will appoint an EU special envoy for the Gulf region because we know that security issues in this area – in the Middle East in general – are very important to us. Not just for Iran. Think of the war in Yemen, for example. Not only for energy, but because in this region the transition to a green economy will be one of the most important aspects for us, for them and for humanity ”, were the words of Borrell. It was February 21st. Three days later the war in Ukraine would break out and the Gulf, with countries like Qatar, would become crucial in a few months for the security of gas supplies for Europe.