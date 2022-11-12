Home News Di Maio envoy of the EU in the Gulf? The Commission neither confirms nor denies
News

Di Maio envoy of the EU in the Gulf? The Commission neither confirms nor denies

by admin
Di Maio envoy of the EU in the Gulf? The Commission neither confirms nor denies

Former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in the running for the post of EU envoy in the Gulf? The European Commission, when asked about it, does not confirm or deny. “We never comment on rumors and speculations in the media and, as a general rule, we never comment on procedures underway in the External Action Service or in the Council,” Peter Stano, spokesman for the Commission, explained to Ansa. Yet, anonymously and out of the notebook, at least two sources following the dossier noted that it is at least realistic the hypothesis that the former leader of Civic Engagement represents the EU in a crucial area from an energy point of view, that of the Gulf.

The relationship between Di Maio and the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell has always been excellent. On October 17, in Luxembourg, at the last Foreign Affairs Council in which Di Maio took part, Borrell publicly thanked the outgoing Foreign Minister, triggering the long applause of his European counterparts. Regardless of who will fill the role, it is certain that the EU is preparing to appoint its envoy to the Gulf. Borrell announced this last February, during the summit between the EU and the Gulf countries in Brussels.

“We will appoint an EU special envoy for the Gulf region because we know that security issues in this area – in the Middle East in general – are very important to us. Not just for Iran. Think of the war in Yemen, for example. Not only for energy, but because in this region the transition to a green economy will be one of the most important aspects for us, for them and for humanity ”, were the words of Borrell. It was February 21st. Three days later the war in Ukraine would break out and the Gulf, with countries like Qatar, would become crucial in a few months for the security of gas supplies for Europe.

See also  Killed thief: investigating judge files investigation on Fredy Pacini

You may also like

Announcement of the itinerary of 12 new positive...

Castellamonte, on Tuesday the funeral of Erik Ferrando,...

What Xi Jinping’s strong order to ‘focus on...

Treviso, out of 100 motorists stopped, 71 fines

Covid, Bassetti: “It’s like other infections, I would...

The authorities in Xi’an claimed that the protection...

With the scooter against a car, a sixty-year-old...

Feltre, the object fair rediscovered bet won

From #OccupyPD to the ambition to become dem...

Valentina Bertani tells a scene from The shyness...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy