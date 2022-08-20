10:39

Salvini, today we close lists, I will run in Milan

«I donate blood, I go to the office and today we close the lists. And I think they’re going to be nice lists. The entire team of the government League has been reconfirmed, while I see that on the left there are controversies that have been going on for days. Among the new grafts there will be several mayors. And then I am proud of some yeses of civil society. There are mayors and local administrators who, if they have managed their communities well, parliamentarians can do just as well. I think that with today we will have closed all the lists throughout Italy ». Thus the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, speaking with reporters in Milan before donating blood in the Avis headquarters. «I – he added – will be proudly a candidate in my Milan. They ask me to apply also in other Regions, from Calabria, Puglia, Sicily, Calabria, Lazio. I can’t be anywhere. I will choose some and then in 37 days they finally choose the Italians. Then I think that for five years there is a renewed and stable Parliament and a renewed and stable government ”, concluded Salvini.