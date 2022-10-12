Cortina is the place chosen to celebrate Diabolik’s 60th anniversary. Genius People magazine, in collaboration with the group “L’Ambiente”, organizes the event “Diabolik: the king of terror meets the Queen” from Friday to Sunday: a weekend of meetings, screenings and the exhibition of unpublished materials and objects offered, for the occasion, by the Astorina publishing house.

The event aims to be an opportunity to enhance local excellence and professionals and to tell the stories and experiences of those who contributed to the success of the famous Clerville thief, whose “shadow” will hover over each of the events. For example, on Friday at 5.30 pm, inside the spaces of the “L’Ambiente” showroom, in corso Italia 147, which will host the prestigious collection of precious items offered by Fulvio Granocchia (owner of Granocchia fine art). The vault will display gold necklaces with diamonds, gold bracelets with diamonds and sapphires, earrings in diamonds, sapphires and brilliants, rings in diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and rubies; in short, a precious range of objects that would appeal to the “king of terror”, the ones that Diabolik would always like to steal. Not only that: the wonderful original prints and drawings made (even live) by the Astorina team, the gadgets and the original objects made available by the Milanese publishing house will also be exhibited.

In addition to other luxury accessories and many other surprises. Among these, the exhibition of the iconic Jaguar E-type stands out, made available by the internationally renowned musician and collector Mike Sponza, who will participate in the event by sending the original model of the multinational to Cortina, among the Jaguars in his collection. British car that was also used by the Manetti Bros. for the scenes of last year’s Diabolik film. The event will end on Sunday with the “high altitude robbery” event: however, the organizers do not unbutton themselves on this. It will have to be a surprise, which will only be revealed the previous afternoon. Black dress code strictly required for all events; and without jewels on, so as not to risk being robbed.

Also on Friday, do not miss a talk show dedicated to those who have contributed to the success of Diabolik, through the experiences of the essayist and author Andrea Carlo Cappi, the Astorina pencil artist Riccardo Nunziati and the duo “Le Diabolike”, composed by the pencil artist Giulia Francesca Massaglia and the inker Stefania Carretta. Moderating the meeting will be Francesco Chiamulera, the creator and founder of the literary review “A mountain of books”. The Noir aperitif will follow. Another meeting on Saturday, after the brunch offered by Genius People magazine in collaboration with Hotel de La Poste; “Diaboliko design”, with the intervention of the professionals of “L’Ambiente”, to discover that world so dear to the Giussani sisters. In the background, the projections of Diabolik’s archive images and the mysterious and captivating atmospheres of the “L’Ambiente” showroom.

The entire three days was sponsored by the Municipality of Cortina.