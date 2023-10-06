Home » Diagnosis of blood cancer: Nature boy Felix urgently needs healthy stem cells
Diagnosis of blood cancer: Nature boy Felix urgently needs healthy stem cells

Diagnosis of blood cancer: Nature boy Felix urgently needs healthy stem cells

Felix will be ten years old in October. He could actually lead a carefree life if he hadn’t been diagnosed with AML, an acute form of leukemia, in August. Now the fire department comes out to help the boy.

He lives on a farm in Bad Zell with his parents, his two older brothers, his grandparents and his uncle. Felix is ​​a bright outdoorsman and prefers to spend his free afternoons outside with the animals on the farm. He also enthusiastically works on various fantasy creations in his dad’s workshop. Even the forest is not safe for him, so he enjoys riding his own bike on trails he built himself. When the weather isn’t so nice, Felix loves playing with his “brother” vehicles. He discovered taekwondo as a hobby for a year and passed the green belt test after just a short time.

Looking for stem cell donors

Since Felix was diagnosed with AML in August, he has already undergone several cycles of chemo. But now the young man needs healthy stem cells.

In order to find a suitable donor for Felix, the Bad Zell fire department is holding a typing campaign under the auspices of the “Giving for Life” association on Saturday, October 21st, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bad Zell fire station. The collection is carried out using a cheek swab; no blood sample is required. Anyone between the ages of 17 and 45 who is willing to donate stem cells to Felix is ​​invited. The typing provides information about whether you are compatible as a donor.

