Dialogue Between Chinese and Greek Civilizations: When Liangzhu Meets the Acropolis of Athens

Ancient City of Liangzhu and Acropolis of Athens Engage in Dialogue between Chinese and Greek Civilizations

Hangzhou, China – On July 6th, Hangzhou Liangzhu Day, a significant event called “Liangzhu Ancient City Acropolis” Sino-Greek civilization dialogue took place in Liangzhu, Yuhang, Hangzhou. The meeting between the ancient Chinese city of Liangzhu and the legendary Acropolis of Athens brought together Eastern and Western civilizations for a dialogue on heritage protection, inheritance, and utilization.

The Chinese civilization, boasting a history of over 5,000 years, collided with the Greek civilization, considered the birthplace of Western civilization. Liu Ying, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Yuhang District Party Committee, expressed her hopes for the event to facilitate cultural exchange and learning between China and Greece, promoting cooperation and advancing human civilization.

Georgios Partheniou, Consul General of Greece in Shanghai, highlighted the significance of Liangzhu and the Acropolis as symbols of their respective civilizations. He emphasized the potential for comparative analysis and research, allowing both cultures to deepen their understanding and exchange insights into Greek and Chinese civilizations.

During the event, Wang Wei, a renowned member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, presented on the origin and formation of civilization in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River. He showcased archaeological discoveries that depicted the historical journey of Liangzhu society, emphasizing its pivotal role in Chinese civilization for the past five millennia.

Lydia Koniordou, former Minister of Culture and Sports of Greece and a distinguished Greek dramatist, shared anecdotes about her experience teaching drama in China. She expressed astonishment at the similarities between Chinese and Greek drama cultures.

The dialogue also featured various experts from China and Greece discussing Chinese and Greek civilizations from their respective fields. Through interdisciplinary perspectives, they explored the protection and interpretation of cultural heritage, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for each other’s cultures.

In addition to the Sino-Greek civilization dialogue, the launch ceremony for the 2023 “Hangzhou Liangzhu Day” event was held on site. This annual event aims to promote Liangzhu culture and heritage to a broader audience, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of Liangzhu Ancient City’s inclusion on the World Heritage List.

The 2023 “Hangzhou Liangzhu Day” series of activities will include various themed events, such as academic research, dialogue and exchange, research and education, exhibitions, and public participation. These activities aim to raise awareness about the value of Liangzhu culture and heritage, encouraging extensive social participation and cultural experiences shared by all.

To further highlight the importance of cultural relics protection and restoration, a photo exhibition titled “Chiseling and Memory—The Contribution of Marble Technique to the Restoration of the Acropolis” was showcased at the Liangzhu Museum from July 5th to 12th. This exhibition, supported by the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports, displayed 102 precious archival photos depicting the contribution of Greek marble technicians to the Acropolis restoration project.

Yang Xiaoping, member of the Party Working Committee and Deputy Director of the Management Committee of Hangzhou Liangzhu Site Management Area, emphasized the event’s purpose to provide a platform for the promotion of exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and Greek civilizations. The dialogue fosters an open and inclusive environment for exploring different civilizations while seeking common ground.

The Liangzhu and the World—”Liangzhu Ancient City Acropolis” Sino-Greek Civilization Dialogue is scheduled to last for two days. The event signifies the beginning of a fruitful cultural exchange between China and Greece, enriching the development of civilizations worldwide.

Author: Reporter Jie Yuejiao

Intern Shang Ke

Correspondent Yao Huimin

Editor: Chief Editor Zhang Jing

