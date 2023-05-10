Dialogue, dignified and bold Public Force is required: Petro

In handing over command of the Directorate of the National Police to General William René Salamanca, President Gustavo Petro raised the need for a Public Force in Colombia that is open to dialogue, dignified, and bold in order to build a “true nation.”

At the ceremony, which was held at the General Santander Police Cadet School, the President commented that today there is more confidence in the Police on the part of the citizens, which means “that things are being done well”, so He insisted that to strengthen those ties there must be an “alliance between the Public Force and the Colombian people.”

“If there is mistrust between the people and the public forces, democracy ends and we don’t even dream of peace,” he said, reiterating that “progress has been made in trust, which means that the Police have to make a greater effort in the task, commitment to the weakest citizens”.

For this reason, he emphasized that “When the Public Force in general and the Police, in particular, can close a strong alliance of camaraderie, of joint experience between that society, the weakest, and the Public Force, as representative of the State, we will have the basis of a strong nation ”.

“The effort to join hands with the people and the Public Force is essential,” he said.

In his words, the Head of State referred to the need for a bold Government, which should extend to the Public Force.

“Audacity is imposed here on us, breaking routines,” he assured, explaining that “it is not a break with the law or the Constitution, but our routine procedures, our permanent way: the same, similar, every day to face the issues”.

Therefore, he assured that “I asked the cabinet that the synonym of its actions is, from now on, the audacity to meet the objectives”, to the extent that he considered that “I believe that Colombian society demands audacity from this government and so that has its expressions depending on the sectors of society, but in the Public Force it must also have them.”

A Public Force with a dignified life

In his speech, President Petro spoke of the purpose of his Government to have a Public Force that “cannot be criticized, at all, for having violated human rights, absolutely respectful of human rights.”

“I think that if we deliver that, around 2026 when the people elect another or another president, it will be a great feat, because we will have a Public Force that earns the definitive trust of the people. There we will truly, truly have a nation, ”she stressed.

In the same way, he referred to the social policy that the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, will present, which he said has to do with “the dignity of the life of the patrolman, of the patrolman or, in the case of the Army, of the soldier, the soldier of any of the arms”.

“If that person has a decent life, it is very difficult for the institution not to want a decent life for the rest of society; she is a micro school in each person that surrounds us, which educates much more, to have a dignified life that leads in her relationship with society to take care of her, even with love ”.

On this basis, the president announced that “boldness is needed” here, because if the leap were achieved “in the dignity of human life of these people from the base of the Public Force, in men and women, generally, in boys and girls, we throw at the end of the Government an irreproachable Public Force and hopefully in peace”.

“The Public Force is wanted if that grassroots boy lives better. That is the best expression, “he noted, insisting that this is evidenced in” study, housing. That’s a dignified life.”