Faced with the problems of the inhabitants of Miralindo that have worsened in the last hours, they seek to build solutions from inclusive dialogue.

Within the list of demands established by Asocampeje and supported by the families that were settled on the Miralindo estate, was that of being heard through a dialogue and concertation table.

Well, in a statement issued by the government party, it was announced that different actors from both the Risaralda Governor’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office accepted the call and will participate in the dialogue and concertation table together with leaders of the families affected by this problem.

As this medium reported in recent days, members of this community made complaints about violations of their integrity and their property by the public force, during the eviction process, this reached the office of the Vice Minister of Social Dialogue, the equality and Human Rights, Lilia Solano, who immediately showed her interest and willingness to intervene in this situation, for this reason, for this Monday, February 6, at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior, starting at 10 am, the official will receive a commission from the affected community, in order to find a solution to this problem.

call to dialogue

In the same way, the leaders who support the peasants make a call and invite the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Housing, the Municipality of La Virginia and the National Land Agency, to join this call, in order to seek alternative solutions and inclusion through the development plan that the National Government has been promoting.

Likewise, they reiterate the call to government entities and the public force, so that dialogue is the way in which decisions can be reached between the parties and not through force and de facto means, “That is not the way to provide solutions to the different social problems faced by the Colombian population, who lack housing, land, public services and collective rights”, they added.