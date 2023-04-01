The Wanquan River is full of greenery. The “Boao Moment” draws the attention of Asia and the world.

On the morning of March 30, the main venue of the Boao Forum for Asia International Conference Center was brightly lit and full of guests and friends. The opening ceremony of the 2023 Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference was held here. About 2,000 representatives from more than 50 countries and regions gathered here to discuss global development and promote global cooperation. Through sincere exchanges, consensus has been continuously condensed – promoting multilateralism and adhering to solidarity and cooperation are the only ways to meet challenges and create a better future together.

“Asia must remain stable, inclusive and open”

Today’s world is full of turmoil, and Asia is an important force for maintaining world peace, stability and prosperity. Where is human society going? Where is the future of Asia? At the opening ceremony of the annual meeting, several keywords such as “peace”, “development”, “unity” and “cooperation” were repeatedly mentioned.

In his speech, Ban Ki-moon, chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, listed some of the most serious issues facing the world today – climate change, poverty, and inequality, and called for abandoning confrontation and confrontation and addressing global challenges through solidarity and cooperation. He emphasized that all parties should cooperate sincerely to promote sustainable and inclusive global development and move towards a future of peace and prosperity.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his speech that Asia is full of vitality and potential, but at the same time it is affected by global turmoil and geopolitics. “To realize a bright future, Asia must remain stable, inclusive and open.” He expects all parties to contribute more actively to regional and global development and prosperity, benefiting Asia and the world.

“China‘s modernization and Asia’s growth benefit the world.” Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez said in his speech that countries can only rebuild trust through dialogue, unity and cooperation, and Spain is willing to strengthen interaction with China and other countries in the world. He pointed out that Europe and Asia have broad prospects for cooperation, “let us fulfill our commitments with actions.”

In the face of increasing global challenges, the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, Ahi, believes that all countries must persist in helping each other and carry out sincere and firm cooperation. “Facing common challenges, Africa regards Asia as a strategic partner and actively learns from Asia.” This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Côte d’Ivoire and China. Asch said that Kuwait and China are both working hard to achieve peace, stability and prosperity, and it is believed that cooperation between the two sides will surely yield fruitful results.

“Cooperation and solidarity, these two words are like beacons, guiding us to jointly meet the challenges of the future.” Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, said in her speech, “The power of unity can dispel the haze of global fragmentation.”

“Demonstrating the responsibility of a major country to promote world peace and development”

Mankind is a community with a shared future. All countries should follow the trend of the times of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win, and move towards the correct direction of building a community of shared future for mankind, and join hands to meet challenges and create a future through cooperation. As the host country of the Boao Forum for Asia, China‘s voice and China‘s plan have attracted much attention.

In his speech, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar first thanked China for its help to Malaysia during the COVID-19 epidemic, and emphasized the importance of all countries in the world upholding the values ​​of unity and a shared future. In his view, both the past few decades of world development and current development trends have shown that countries have the right to choose their own and different development paths.

In April last year, President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 and delivered a keynote speech. He deeply analyzed the security challenges facing the world today and solemnly proposed a global security initiative from the perspective of the future and destiny of mankind. Eliminating the international security deficit and promoting the common security of mankind provides China‘s solution. In the past year since the Global Security Initiative was proposed, a series of positive progress and results have been achieved, which were highly appreciated by the participants.

In Ban Ki-moon’s view, the global development initiative, global security initiative and global civilization initiative are highly consistent with the goals of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. “China‘s adherence to multilateralism and its promotion of building global partnerships are encouraging.” Harvard University professor Graham Allison, who attended the conference for the first time, spoke highly of China‘s efforts to promote the implementation of global security initiatives. He cited China‘s efforts to facilitate the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as an example, saying, “This is a vivid practice of implementing global security initiatives.”

Alessandro Teixeira, former special economic adviser to the President of Brazil, believes that the global security initiative takes into account the interests of all countries and contributes Chinese wisdom to advancing international security governance and addressing global security challenges. “.

“plays a key role in promoting sustainable growth in the global economy”

The Chinese economy has demonstrated strong resilience and vigorous vitality, adding color to the current difficult recovery of the world economy. At the opening ceremony of the forum’s annual meeting, the prospect of China‘s economic development and the opportunities it brings to the world became a hot topic of discussion among all parties.

“China plays a key role in promoting the sustainable growth of the global economy.” Abdulahman al-Faji, CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, said that Saudi Basic Industries Corporation will continue to cooperate with China to promote mutual benefit and mutual benefit. win. “China has set this year’s expected economic growth target at around 5%, which fully proves that China will unswervingly expand opening up and promote high-quality development.”

According to a survey by Boston Consulting Group, among the respondents, about 75% of global business leaders believe that uncertainty is the biggest challenge facing companies in various countries in 2023. In this regard, Wu Chun, a global senior partner and managing director of Boston Consulting Group, said that in the past few years, China‘s economy has demonstrated strong resilience, which has added important impetus to the recovery of the world economy. “We have seen that China is determined to work hand in hand with the world for win-win cooperation, and is promoting high-quality development with a more open attitude.”

Georgieva believes that China‘s economic recovery momentum is very strong, and it is expected that the contribution rate of China‘s economy to the world economy will reach or even exceed 1/3 in 2023. According to the analysis of the International Monetary Fund, every 1% increase in China‘s GDP will boost the economic growth of Asian countries by 0.3%. She said that since the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” came into effect for more than a year, the total import and export volume between China and other member countries has increased by 7.5% year-on-year, and the growth rate of imports and exports to 8 of the member countries has exceeded double digits, which is the first in the region. Economic development provides strong momentum.

In the main venue, the melody of “Wanquan River is Clear and Clear” was melodious. Outside the main venue, the clear water of Wanquan River, Jiuqu River and Longgun River converged and rushed to the sea together, just like the trend of the times of peace, development, cooperation and win-win.