He high commissioner for peace Danilo Rueda reported that the formal dialogue process with the dissidents led by ‘Iván Mordisco’ and the Second Marquetalia of alias ‘Ivan Marquez’.

Rueda confirmed that in this dialogue, progress has already been made in the exploratory phase and through rapprochement between both armed groups, for which reason it will also seek to suspend arrest warrants for the commanders of these structures, who are in jail, for a period of 10 days.

During this period of time, it is expected that the commanders of these groups who leave prison to meet and reach important points on the general lines of the negotiation, will later return to prison.

In the same way, Danilo Rueda assured that these dialogues would take place in Colombia, in suitable areas for this process and will be accompanied by the public force, to guarantee that illegal operations are not carried out.

Regarding the clarification of President Gustavo Petro, on the processes and differentiation between dissidents and defectors, Rueda specified that they will be separate processes.

“There would be some specific places that we would arrange between them and the national government, which would mean that the public force complies with all its constitutional rights, will enable the presence of the civil institutions of the State, verifying that no illegal operations are taking place there and generating a climate of conversations that is efficient and effective,” said the commissioner in dialogue with Reuters.

