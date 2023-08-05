Dialogues with the community of Juan 23 for the installation of a transformer are advancing

The Air-e company is conducting dialogues with the community of the Juan 23 neighborhood in Santa Marta for the installation of a new transformer in the sector.

Last Thursday night there was a breakdown in a transformer in the sector, whose causes are yet to be established. However, despite the transfer of a new team to the sector its installation has not been possible.

In accordance with Diego Rincones, manager of Air-e in Magdalena, some people oppose the installation of the transformer in the same place where the previous one broke down last Thursday.

“We had everything ready to place the new transformer, but given the refusal of the community to advance the work, we are waiting for an agreement to restore the service,” he said.

Finally, he invited the community to make timely payment for the energy service, taking into account the high level of delinquency in Juan 23 that exceeds 1,374 million pesos.

