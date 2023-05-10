Dian is looking for merchants in the tourism sector who owe taxes

The Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (DIAN) has been advancing collection actions to about 7,420 taxpayers who carry out economic activities related to the tourism sector, passenger transport, recreation, leisure, bars and restaurants, who have pending payment of their obligations tax, with a portfolio close to $485,000 million.

The tax authority evidenced that 80% of the taxpayers with the highest delinquent portfolio carry out activities such as: retail trade in non-specialized establishments with an assortment consisting mainly of: food, beverages or tobacco (27%), retail to the table of prepared meals (23%), passenger transport (12%), domestic passenger air transport (9%) and hotel accommodation (9%).

The regions with the highest past-due portfolio rates are: Bogotá (38%), Antioquia (12%), Cundinamarca (9%), Valle del Cauca (9%) and Atlántico (7%), without ignoring that there are also debtors in Risaralda delinquent sector. Additionally, it was possible to identify that 71% of the debtors are legal persons, 20% are natural persons and the remaining 9% are classified as large taxpayers. La Dian assured that they can take advantage of the benefit of the reduction in the default interest rate of fifty (50%) percent, which will be in force until June 30, an opportunity incorporated in Law 2277 of 2022.

For those who cannot make the total payment of the obligation before the indicated date, the DIAN may grant them a facility for payment, subject to compliance with the requirements. It is important that debtors take into account that the request for the subscription of the aforementioned facilities or agreements for payment must be filed no later than May fifteen (15), 2023.

As of March 2023, the entity achieved a management collection of close to $9.8 trillion.